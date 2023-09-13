“Ben Miller’s Stand-Up Science” comedy show comes to Imposters Theater twice in one night from 7 to 8:15 p.m. and 9 to 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 22 at 4128 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland.
Miller, a scientist turned stand-up comedian, merges his love of laughter and science to create a comedy show for “nerds, scientists, teachers and curious people,” stated his website.
“It’s an hour of science jokes,” Miller, 27, told the CJN on Aug. 14.
As a Jewish comedian, Miller looks to Sarah Silverman, Gary Gulman and Jessica Kirson for comedic inspiration.
“There are so many funny Jewish comedians out there that have had a pretty strong influence on my sense of humor and understanding of what stand-up comedy is,” said Miller, an Illinois native.
Starting stand-up seven years ago, Miller said science wasn’t something he wanted to discuss on stage due to the importance of likability within the industry.
“If I talked about being a scientist, people would be like, ‘Oh, you’re being a pretentious jerk,’ they’d boo me off the stage,” said Miller, who received his bachelor’s degree in Materials Science and Engineering from Columbia University in New York. “I genuinely didn’t touch the subject for years.”
But in his cramped New York City apartment during the COVID-19 lockdown, he was faced with “time, boredom and a bit of soul searching,” he said.
Miller reconsidered the topic and uploaded a video series exploring the nutritional value of milk, the physics of chairs, how refrigerators work and more – written, produced and filmed by him – to YouTube.
“I decided to embrace the thing that made me unique and started talking about it and the response has been overwhelming positive,” Miller said, adding he has yet to be booed off the stage.
His web series transformed into an hourlong stand-up set in August 2022 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, a three-week arts and culture celebration in Scotland, where he performed every night and gained the confidence to pursue his hobby as a career.
“I sold out the show every single day, which was wildly unexpected, and I’m very grateful because it showed me the thing that people are actually interested in and will come out to see,” Miller said.
In 2023, he was an Artist in Residence at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, the first stand-up comedian selected by the National Parks Arts Foundation, and has since embarked on a national science-based comedy tour.
In Cleveland, following his opener, Columbus-based comedian Halima Abshir, Miller will turn the page to a presentation style comedy show where he uses graphs and pictures he “spent way too many hours trying to Photoshop” to fuse science, health and comedy. And he cites his sources.