Cleveland Jewish News Arts and Entertainment Columnist Bob Abelman will be featured in an author talk plus question-and-answer session at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus bookfair at 12:30 p.m. March 3.

Abelman will discuss his new novella, “All the World’s a Stage Fright: Misadventures of a Clandestine Critic.” Published by Gray & Co. in partnership with the Cleveland Jewish News, the paperback sells for $14.95 and can be ordered at cjn.org/books. Books are available at Northeast Ohio bookstores, Amazon.com and other online book retailers.

The novella is a fun and fast-paced fictional memoir grounded in Cleveland’s vibrant theater scene that features an intriguingly flawed Jewish protagonist who takes readers behind the proscenium arch. And it offers a good laugh at a time when we could all use one.

Tickets are $5. To register, visit columbusjcc.org/registration.

For questions, contact bookfair coordinator Cheryl Dritz at cdritz@columbusjcc.org.