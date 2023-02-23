Book topics ranging from lessons in motherhood to a mushy matzah ball, and from aging with a plan to how two sisters saved Jewish opera stars from the Third Reich, and much more, will be discussed at this year’s 23rd annual Cleveland Jewish Book Festival Second Chapter, featuring nine authors from March 2 to April 30.
The lineup of authors speaking at the Mandel JCC’s event this year promises an inside look at the stories behind the books. Most events are at the Mandel JCC or virtual, unless otherwise noted. Events are free unless otherwise indicated.
• March 2: “The Thread Collectors: A Novel,” by Shaunna J. Edwards and Alyson Richman, 7:30 p.m., virtual.
• March 5: “52 Shabbats: Friday Night Dinners Inspired by a Global Jewish Kitchen,” by Faith Kramer, 11 a.m., at Mandel JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood with spice workshop; $18 per person.
• March 9: “Mr. Perfect on Paper,” by Jean Meltzer and “The Matchmaker’s Gift,” by Lynda Cohen Loigman, 7 p.m., virtual.
• March 12: “By the Grace of the Game: The Holocaust, A Basketball Legacy and an Unprecedented American Dream,” by Dan Grunfeld, 11 a.m., at Mandel JCC with basketball clinic.
• March 14: “Overture of Hope: Two Sisters’ Daring Plan that Saved Opera’s Jewish Stars from the Third Reich,” by Isabel Vincent, 1 p.m., virtual.
• March 15: “And How are the Children? Timeless Lessons from the Frontlines of Motherhood” by Marjorie Margolies, 1 p.m., virtual.
• March 16: “A Shoe Story,” by Jane L. Rosen, 7:30 p.m., at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami at 22401 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
• March 19: (Kids day) “My Mushy Matzah Ball,” by Arianna Brooks, 10 a.m. at Mandel JCC. $20 for a family or $25 for an extended family.
• April 30: “Aging with a Plan: How A Little Thought Today Can Vastly Improve Your Tomorrow,” by Sharona Hoffman, 10 a.m., at Mandel JCC.
For more information and to purchase tickets, call 216-831-0700, ext. 1316, or visit mandeljcc.org/bookfest.