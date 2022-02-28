In researching his first book about American culinary traditions, David Page said one experience stands out: the bagels and lox chapter.
“I got to hang out at Russ & Daughters on the Lower East Side of New York, which has been an appetizing store for much more than a century,” Page told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 21. “And where I was welcomed to the point that I was allowed to go behind the counter with a guy who’d been slicing lox for 40-something years and try it myself. And of course, I made a pile of lox scraps. But it was just a joy. I mean, my paternal grandparents lived on the Lower East Side. So I spent a lot of time in that area as a child.”
Page is the author of “Food Americana: The Remarkable People and Incredible Stories Behind America’s Favorite Dishes.” As owner of Page Productions, he was also creator and executive producer of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,”starring Guy Fieri on the Food Network.
Page will speak March 3 at Mandel JCC at the first in-person event for the 22nd annual Cleveland Jewish Book Festival. Ron Block, manager at the Cuyahoga County Public Library, who serves on the board of the Cleveland Independent Restaurants Association and is a judge for the James Beard Cookbook Awards, will be the moderator.
Page said it wasn’t just standing behind the counter that made the experience of being at Russ & Daughters memorable.
“Writing to a great extent is about telling the stories of personalities and people,” he said. “And the people I found in line at Russ & Daughters were just remarkable, including a former heavyweight boxer who told phenomenal stories of coming up in the boxing game as a youngster, where he would hang out with the Jewish gangsters who he said ran boxing at the time, and they would bring in appetizing and bagels and sit around and chow down and schmooze.”
In addition, he said, he visited Acme Smoked Fish as part of his research for the lox and bagels chapter.
“I went to their facility in Brooklyn, which is not their biggest anymore,” Page said, adding Acme Smoked Fish is the largest purveyor of lox in the country to the best of his knowledge. “They do most of their packaging down in the Carolinas, I think North Carolina, but they do still at this place produce some of their products, including the stuff that they make for the absolute top of the heap appetizing stores that have very specific requirements for what they want in smoked fish, including Russ & Daughters, Barney Greengrass, Zabar’s. So that was pretty cool.”
Page called lox, bagel and cream cheese, his “death-row” meal. Later in the interview, though, he admitted his penchant for the bialy actually surpasses his love for the bagel.
“I doubt most prisons could get me a bialy,” he said.
Page has a few least favorites in the Eastern European kosher culinary tradition as well: jellied calves’ feet, and “I’ve never been a fan of tongue,” he said.
Born in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens, N.Y., Page grew up in Greenfeld, Mass., where his father was the dean of faculty of the local community college. He chose to go to Mount Hermon, (later Northfield Mount Hermon in Gill, Mass.) because it had its own radio station. His bar mitzvah was at Temple Israel in Greenfield, where he bucked tradition and wrote his own speech rather than reading the one that the rabbi provided.
Page said he enjoyed working on the book because it employed his skills as investigative reporter and raconteur.
“At some point, I think every producer says, ‘G-d, I’d like to just write a book,’” he said. “Also, I’ve been a shape shifter throughout my career. You know you’re the last thing you were in this business. So I was a local TV reporter, investigative reporter and I was a national journalist for NBC, then I was an international journalist. Then, when I came back, I was a morning show guy, and I became a food guy. I get itchy every few years to do something new. And it just seemed like it was the right time to write a book.”
While the book explores the history of iconic foods in American culture, most of those foods have their roots on other shores. Page said he hopes his book will inspire readers to eat intentionally and well.
“I just mean real, authentic food,” he said. “You know, buy a chicken and roast it. Be aware that there is a history to food. What I found when I was working overseas is that food is the gateway to cultures. It tells you a lot about people. It tells you a lot about societies. Seek out real food, especially when you go someplace. What do they eat there? What’s local there?”
Page said his next book, which explores on-the-go food culture has a working title of “Eating While Standing.”
There’s another message Page hopes his readers will catch from “Food Americana.”
“Especially in a time when much of America is anti-immigrant these days,” Page said, “I hope this book reinforces the degree to which the old melting pot analogy is true. And food is one of the many wonderful ways that immigrants brought terrific things to our country.”