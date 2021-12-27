The Mandel Jewish Community Center’s 22nd annual Cleveland Jewish Book Festival will begin its second chapter on Jan. 5, 2022.
Featuring fiction and nonfiction authors, the second chapter will run through Feb. 6. The festival’s last chapter is slated for March 3 through March 20.
With most events presented free and virtually, the festival highlights literature focusing on Jewish life, historical fiction, Israeli literature and memoirs. Authors share the stories behind their books during presentations that are accompanied by question-and-answer sessions, according to a news release.
“We look forward to continuing to present stellar authors on a variety of interesting topics,” Beth Rosenthal, arts and culture program associate at the Mandel JCC, said in the release. “Most of the programs are offered virtually, allowing us to reach a larger audience. We are also thrilled to host a world-renowned magician for a fun, in-person performance that will appeal to all ages.”
Along with the virtual events, there will be an in-person performance, “How Magicians Think: Misdirection, Deception and Why Magic Matters,” with Canton native and magician Joshua Adam Jay at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
Jay has performed on stages in more than 100 countries. He is a headliner at Hollywood’s Magic Castle and a former world champion in sleight-of-hand. He is the author of “Magic: The Complete Course” and, for children, “Big Magic for Little Hands.” He consulted on illusions for “Game of Thrones” and helped the U.S. Postal Service with its “Art of Magic” postage stamps.
Jay’s event is $5 for students and seniors, and $10 for general admission. It will be at the Mandel JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.
The rest of the lineup is:
“The Sisters of Auschwitz: The True Story of Two Jewish Sisters’ Resistance in the Heart of Nazi Territory” by Roxane van Iperen
Noon Jan. 5
Free, virtual
Features the story of two unsung heroes of World War II, sisters Janny and Lien Brilleslijper who jointed the Dutch Resistance, saved dozens of lives, were captured by the Nazis and survived the Holocaust.
“From Africa to Zion: The Shepherd Boy Who Became Israel’s First Ethiopian-Born Journalist” by Danny Adeno Abebe
11 a.m. Jan. 9
Free, virtual
The book reveals the author’s life story and the 16,000 Ethiopian Jews who immigrated to Israel in Operation Moses. It describes his childhood in a mud shack without water or electricity, the journey to Sudan, life in the Um Raquba Refugee Camp, and his first days at an immigrant absorption center in Arad.
“Jerusalem Beach” by Iddo Gefen
Noon Jan. 12
Free, virtual
The book takes a look into the human condition and all of its contradictions, and explores technology, the brain, familial love and the absurdity of success and failure.
“We Share the Same Sky” by Rachael Cerrotti
7 p.m. Jan. 20
Free, virtual
A peek into the author’s grandmother’s life, who was a Holocaust survivor and the only one in her family alive at the end of the war. The book weaves together the stories of the author and her grandmother.
“Mahjong: A Chinese Game and the Making of Modern American Culture” by Annelise Heinz
1 p.m. Jan. 26
Free, virtual
The book illustrates how spaces between mahjong tiles and the moments between games fostered social cultures in the United States. Heinz explores the history of mahjong and how it has created a variety of meanings – among them American modernity, Chinese-American heritage and Jewish-American women’s culture.
“My Everything: The Parent I Want to Be, The Children I Hope to Raise” by Einat Nathan
11 a.m. Jan. 30
Free, virtual
The author explores the idea of looking at children as independent people, not an extension of their parents.
“American Baby: A Mother, a Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption” by Gabrielle Glaser
Noon Feb. 2
Free, virtual
Tells the story of postwar adoption in the U.S. through the teenage daughter of Holocaust survivors, the son she was forced to give up and their search to find each other.
Local Author Day
11 a.m. Feb. 6
Free, In person at the JCC
Featuring “Ezra’s Invisible Backpack” by Dina Rock and Hannah Cohen; “Trying Times” by Terry Gilbert and Carlo Wolff; “From There to here” by Rev. Rachel Hollander; “The Best Assassination in the Nation” by Joshua Cohen; and “Shaland’s Jewish Travel Guide to Malta and Corsica” by Irene Shaland
To purchase tickets, visit mandeljcc.org/bookfest. Festival author books are available at Mac’s Backs Books, 1820 Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights.
The festival is co-chaired by Lisa Cynamon Mayers and Shelly Lewis.
The Cleveland Jewish News is the media sponsor.