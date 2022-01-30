The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood will host its local author day Feb. 6 as part of the Second Chapter of the 22nd annual Mandel JCC Cleveland Jewish Book Festival.
The free, virtual event features seven writers with local Cleveland ties. In a panel discussion format, authors will share the stories behind their books followed by a Q&A session. The authors are Hannah Cohen, Joshua Cohen, Terry Gilbert, Rev. Rachel Hollander, Dina Rock, Irene Shaland and Carlo Wolff, who is a former Cleveland Jewish News staff reporter.
“We look forward to showcasing the talent we have in the community,” Beth Rosenthal, Mandel JCC arts and culture program associate, said in a news release. “Holding the program virtually offers an opportunity for even more book lovers to engage with the authors.”
The books are:
• “Trying Times: A Lawyer’s 50-Year Struggle Fighting for Rights in a World of Wrongs” by Gilbert with Wolff, which recounts Gilbert’s 50-year struggle as a people’s lawyer;
• Joshua Cohen’s first novel, “The Best Assassination in the Nation,” a murder mystery set in 1952;
• “Shaland’s Jewish Travel Guide to Malta and Corsica” by Shaland, a historical guidebook illustrated with 186 full-color photos and 12 maps.
• “From There to Here: An Insider’s Guide to Navigating the Darkness by Hollander, a combination of memoir and encouragement written for those living with depression and those who love them.
• “Ezra’s Invisible Backpack” by Rock and Hannah Cohen, a children’s picture book about an invisible backpack designed to inspire empathy and empower children to identify and understand their emotions.
The Cleveland Jewish News is the media sponsor of the program.