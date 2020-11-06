As are so many arts and cultural events, the 21st annual Mandel JCC Cleveland Jewish Book Festival – one of the premiere Jewish book festivals in the country – will be virtual.
In addition, its lineup of 19 nationally and internationally acclaimed authors, plus five authors with local ties, will be divided into three “chapters” that run from November 2020 to April 2021.
“We are committed to providing the book festival experience even during these unusual times,” said Deborah Bobrow, Mandel JCC director of arts and culture.
“The virtual format has opened up new opportunities, including our being able to introduce local audiences to authors who otherwise wouldn’t be able to travel to Cleveland and expand the book festival programs across several months to accommodate broader audiences, including those out of town.”
The kickoff event at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 will be an interactive Zoom conversation with hosts of the podcast, “Unorthodox,” Stephanie Butnick, Liel Leibovitz and Mark Oppenheimer. They will share insights on their new book, “The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia,” whose mission, according to a review by the Jewish Book Council, is to “explain not just ‘Judaism’ or the ‘Jewish people,’ but all things ‘Jewish,’” including food, holidays, culture, history, language and ritual. And this is accomplished, says the reviewer, “in a way that is both substantive and digestible.”
“Actually, the book’s real mission is to be a conversation-starter,” said the Israeli-born Leibovitz in a telephone interview from his apartment in Manhattan. “This is especially the case for young Jews in America, where the cultural landscape is shifting, in need of discussion, and well worth arguing over.”
Additional featured writers for the first chapter, which runs from Nov. 8 to Dec. 6, include Jennifer Rosner, who will discuss her debut novel, “The Yellow Bird Sings.” Set in Poland as World War II rages, a mother hides with her young daughter, a musical prodigy whose slightest sound may cost them their lives. “This is an absolutely beautiful and necessary novel,” says The New York Times.
In his book, “A Better Man: A (Mostly Serious) Letter to My Son,” comedian/actor Michael Ian Black gets mostly serious about the trouble with masculinity. Serving as moderators for this virtual discussion will be Cleveland musician Craig Wedren and writer, director and comedian David Wain, a former Clevelander.
Abigail Gewirtz is a child psychologist and a leading expert on families under stress. Her “When the World Feels Like a Scary Place” brings clear and practical solutions to a problem that is likely to be getting worse.
In a story spanning seven decades, investigative reporter Debbie Cenziper’s “Citizen 865” chronicles the wartime journeys of two Jewish orphans who outran the men of Trawniki and settled in the United States, only to be followed by their one-time captors and protected by a team of Nazi hunters.
Rabbi Laura Geller’s “Getting Good at Getting Older” explores how the baby boomer generation is challenging assumptions about aging by living longer, being more active than past generations and, while embracing Jewish tradition and culture, simply doing things differently as they age.
“Eat Something,” by restaurant critic Rachel Levin, is part comedy, part nostalgic journey with layers of food illustrations by George McCalman, and part cookbook grounded in recipes from San Francisco’s Wise Sons delicatessen.
The festival’s authors and their books were selected from more than 300 participants at a three-day Jewish Book Council Network showcase held virtually earlier in the year. The showcase attracts roughly 120 member organizations across North America, including JCCs, synagogues, Hillels, Jewish federations and cultural centers.
