The 22nd annual Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Cleveland Jewish Book Festival will hold a virtual “kids day” event from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 5, featuring a book reading, Chanukah sing-along and craft-making for children through preschool age.
Families can watch a book reading featuring Susan S. Novich, author of “Hello, Hanukkah!” There will also be a Chanukah sing-along with Jesse Jukebox and craft making with Jackie Gordon, the JCC’s early childhood curriculum specialist.
The event is $15 per household and participants will receive an activity bag, including the “Hello, Hanukkah!” book, a craft kit, candles, dreidel and more. Parents should register by Nov. 29 to reserve an activity bag.
The Cleveland Jewish News is the media sponsor of the event.