This year’s 23rd annual Cleveland Jewish Book Festival will feature 19 nationally and internationally acclaimed authors, designed “to enrich people’s lives, inspire conversations, and spark ideas.” Beth Rosenthal, Mandel JCC arts and culture program associate, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
The festival features books highlighting cooking, historical fact and fiction, mystery, memoirs, romance, and international politics. As in the past, authors will share the stories behind their book, followed by Q&A sessions.
The festival’s first installment runs from Nov. 9 through Dec. 6, and includes eight authors. The second installment in 2023, featuring 11 authors, will pick up on Feb. 12 and continue through March 19.
The kickoff event at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 will take place at at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike and feature an in-person conversation with Noa Tishby, an actress, activist and Israel’s first Special Envoy for Combatting Antisemitism and Delegitimization. She will share insights from her first book, “Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth,” which commentator Bill Maher, who is the host of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” said “is not your Bubbie’s history book.”
Tishby brings her “passion, humor, and deep intimacy to the subject, creating an accessible and dynamic portrait of a tiny country of out-sized relevance,” The New York Times bestselling author Yossi Klein Halevi said.
Tickets are $36, with a $75 VIP reception at 6.
Featured at 11 a.m. Nov. 13 will be Benedetta Jasmine Guetta, who is on a mission to tell the story of how the Jews changed Italian food. And through her boo, “Cooking Alla Giudia: A Celebration of the Jewish Food of Italy,” she preserves these recipes and shares these extraordinary dishes. Prior to this event, at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, Nancy Zimmerman, The J’s director of Jewish life and culture, will offer a live virtual cooking demonstration featuring a recipe from the book.
At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Lisa Barr, who has served as an editor for The Jerusalem Post and editor/reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times, will discuss her newest novel, “Woman on Fire.” This is a tale of a young, ambitious journalist embroiled in an international art scandal centered around a Nazi-looted masterpiece, which forces a showdown between passion and possession, lovers and liars, history and truth.
“This book is not simply about reclaiming a painting, but how it reflects the darkest period of art history under the Third Reich,” Barr wrote in an email to the Cleveland Jewish News.
Based on her two-decade career as an Emmy-award winning local TV news reporter in New York City and her Apple podcasts, Jen Maxfield’s “More After the Break” shares the experience of covering breaking news and returns to the sources of her stories for insight and perspective.
“Part of what motivated me to write (this book) was genuine curiosity about what happened to the people at the center of the stories I never stopped thinking about,” Maxfield write in an email to the CJN. Her presentation will take place at noon Nov. 16.
Native Israeli Jonathan Dunsky’s, “A Death in Jerusalem,” is his seventh Adam Lapid historical mystery. Each takes place in the early days of the state of Israel and feature private investigator Lapid, a Holocaust survivor and former soldier and Nazi hunter. According to a recent review in The Jerusalem Post, the book is “a detective thriller in the classic mold – well written, incident-rich, pacey and featuring a detective hero who may be flawed but who is utterly believable.” The author will discuss his novel at 11 a.m. Nov. 20.
In “Burn Rate: Launching a Startup and Losing My Mind” – a “gripping” (TechCrunch) and “eye-opening” (Gayle King, “Oprah Daily”) memoir of mental illness and entrepreneurship – Andy Dunn opens up about his struggle with bipolar disorder that nearly cost him everything. He will present at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20.
Historian and New York Times bestselling author Bruce Henderson’s “Bridge to the Sun” shares the untold saga of the nearly 4,000 Japanese-American U.S. Army soldiers who were trained as interpreters, translators and interrogators, and sent to the Pacific during World War IIW.
“I found strong parallels between these men and the Jewish Richie Boys,” Henderson wrote in an email to the CJN, in reference to the subject of his previous book, “Sons and Soldiers.”
“Besides being trained in secret for identical missions in opposite theaters of the same war, both endured prejudice and became among the U.S. military’s greatest assets,” he wrote. His talk is scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 21.
Closing out the festival’s first installment at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m, will be Jessica Nordel, who will discuss “The End of Bias: A Beginning,” an exploration into how we can eradicate unintentional bias and discrimination. Nordell, a science and culture journalist, weaves stories with scientific research to reveal how minds, hearts and behaviors change.
“There have been countless books exploring the multifarious ways in which prejudice manifests itself,” according to a recent article in The Guardian, but “drawing on the work of leading psychologists, Nordell asks what a better approach might look like.”
For a full schedule of authors appearing at the Cleveland Jewish Book Festival, visit clevelandjewishbookfestival.eventive.org/schedule.
Bob Abelman is a freelance writer.