Canvas – the Northeast Ohio arts and entertainment magazine published by the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company – will resume sending its e-newsletter starting July 1.
Canvas e-news shares information about arts and culture programming happening locally, and encourages residents to support and enjoy the wealth and variety of arts galleries and institutions in the Greater Cleveland communities and suburbs. Canvas e-news also presents local arts stories, photos and more.
The e-newsletter was intentionally placed on hold after the COVID-19 pandemic reached Ohio in March 2020, as most events were being canceled or rescheduled throughout Ohio.
The e-newsletters’ initial return will be on a biweekly basis, sent out Thursdays at noon beginning July 1. It also will introduce an easier-to-read format so readers can quickly find the details of each event featured.
To sign up for the free Canvas e-newsletter, visit canvascle.com/signup.
Additionally, those interested can complete a short survey to help Canvas better understand what kind of events and stories readers are seeking to learn about in the biweekly newsletter. To complete the survey, visit canvascle.com/survey.
To submit an arts or culture event to be considered for the Canvas e-newsletter, or for any questions, email Canvas Editor Amanda Koehn at editor@canvascle.com, with subject line “Canvas newsletter.” Details for events submitted to the e-newsletter can include artists featured, time, date, location, any visual elements to be included in the newsletter, and a link to the show’s announcement online (which could be a social media page). Any further details about the show’s content would also be helpful. Online flyers or newsletters announcing shows will also be considered if they are emailed to editor@canvascle.com. Canvas discourages the sending of any print mail if it’s possible to send the material digitally. Programming information is advised to be sent at least two weeks ahead of the event(s) to allow ample time for its consideration for the e-newsletter.
Canvas magazine prints three times annually and its website, canvascle.com, and social media accounts are regularly updated to share information and stories about Cleveland’s artistic community. Canvas can be found on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @canvascle.
The Spring 2021 issue of Canvas can be viewed at canvascle.com/current-issue.