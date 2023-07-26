Carlo Wolff, an author and former Cleveland Jewish News staff reporter, released his newest book, “Invisible Soul,” on June 26 alongside co-author James O’Hare and illustrator Ron Hill about Cleveland’s soul music scene from the 1950s to the 1980s.
The Cleveland Jewish News asked Wolff about his book, how it came about, and his hopes for its success.
CJN: What is the book about?
Wolff: The book is about a culture on Cleveland’s east side from the 1950s to the 1980s. Its foundation is more than 60 interviews that I did between 2011 and 2013 with people involved in the soul music scene that was in that area. It consists of profiles of key players and it includes chapters on Cleveland in that time and now. It has a little bit of memoir of my own, it’s social commentary, it’s cultural criticism and history.
CJN: What inspired you to write this?
Wolff: I worked on this for 12 years. The reason I wanted to do it is to uncover a scene that never got its dues. In 2006, I published a book called “Cleveland Rock & Roll Memories,” and this is not a sequel, but it’s sort of the other side. “Cleveland Rock & Roll Memories,” which was a lot of fun to do, is very mainstream and basically very white. This is Black. This is about Black culture.
CJN: What makes this book unique?
Wolff: Its blend of memoirs, cultural history, personal profiles, and it’s got a lot of really good stories in it. It’s about Cleveland’s Chitlin’ Circuit. It is the Black performance circuit and it’s the clubs that Black musicians play in around the country. Every city has one to some degree. “The Black club circuit” is the simplest way to put it. Other things that make the book unique is it has QR codes that tie to tunes mentioned in the text. So, if you hover your camera on your phone over the tune, it brings you to YouTube. It’s technologically pretty advanced. It’s very cool. I don’t know of any other book that’s done that. The music literally comes off the page.
CJN: What do you want people to know about this book?
Wolff: That it exists, that it’s fun and that it tells stories you’re not going to find anywhere else.
CJN: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
Wolff: Forty-fives were 7-inch records and they had A sides and B sides. The A side was the hits side, the B side was the other side. We put in a section called “B Side,” which are stories that didn’t work as chapters. They were too small or too limited or unusual in some way or another, and we put them into a section. In that section, we tell readers that if they have B sides of their own that relate to this theme, write them up and send them to us and we may consider putting them in a subsequent edition. So the idea of the book, which is another thing that makes it unusual, is it’s supposed to be alive. It’s supposed to regenerate itself.