Superstar Taylor Swift opened the 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Oct. 30 with one of Carole King’s best-known songs, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” which appeared on “Tapestry” her seminal 1971 album – a soundtrack for a generation.
Swift gave a moving, heartfelt induction speech for one of her musical idols.
“I can’t remember a time when I didn’t know Carole King’s music,” said Swift, saying her parents taught her several important lessons as a child with one of the most important being “that Carole King is the greatest songwriter of all time.”
King thanked Swift “for carrying the torch forward.” She noted other female singers and songwriters have said they stand on her shoulders.
“Let it not be forgotten,” said King, who was born Carol Joan Klein in 1942 to Jewish parents Eugenia and Sidney N. Klein. “They also stand on the shoulders of the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. May she rest in power, Miss Aretha Franklin.”
Jay-Z’s added another title to a resume that includes rapper, songwriter, Grammy winner, billionaire business mogul, and global icon – hall of famer.
The self-proclaimed “greatest rapper alive” was inducted in the ceremony at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland as part of an eclectic 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class that also included Foo Fighters, The Go-Gos, Todd Rundgren and Turner.
Once a drug dealer on the tough streets of Brooklyn, New York, Jay-Z rose through the rap world with hard, straight-forward songs that often portrayed the struggles of Black people in America.
His catalogue includes songs like “Hard Knock Life,” “99 Problems” and “Empire State of Mind” as well as 14 No. 1 albums.
Following a video introduction that included President Barack Obama, LeBron James and David Letterman, Jay-Z was inducted by comedian Dave Chappelle, who praised him for being an inspiration.
Paul McCartney welcomed Foo Fighters, who have carried the mantle as one of rock’s top arena acts. Initially, the band was little more than a side project for front man Dave Grohl, who was previously inducted as Nirvana’s drummer.
McCartney described the parallels between he and Grohl as both were part of massively popular bands who broke up.
Rapper LL Cool J was enshrined for musical excellence along with keyboardist Billy Preston and guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Electronic pioneers Kraftwerk, singer-poet Gil Scott-Heron and Delta blues legend Charley Patton were inducted as early influencers and Sussex Records founder Clarence Avant received the Ahmet Ertegun Award.
This year’s ceremony was held for the first time at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the 20,000-seat home of the Cleveland Cavaliers and a venue familiar to Jay-Z and Foo Fighters, who have played shows in the arena before.
It was a return to normalcy for the event, which was forced to go virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Artists are not eligible for induction until 25 years after release of their first recording. There are lively debates every year over omissions, and as Public Enemy’s Chuck D noted during a plaque induction ceremony Oct. 29 at the hall, patience is sometimes another requirement for entrance.
“It ain’t no overnight thing,” he said. “You can’t stumble into this place.”
That was certainly the case for King, who had been eligible for enshrinement as a solo artist since 1986. She went in previously as a songwriter with Gerry Goffin, her late husband, in 1990.
The ceremony will be shown on HBO Nov. 20.