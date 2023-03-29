Josh Radnor is coming home to Ohio – for one night when the Cleveland Jewish News and Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz Co., L.P.A. present “An Evening with Josh Radnor.”
Radnor, an actor, writer, director and musician from the Columbus suburb of Bexley, will take center stage from 7 to 8 p.m. April 27 at the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
A discussion with Radnor will be moderated by Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the CJN and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company. A Q&A session with the audience will follow. Radnor will talk about show business, creativity, acting, music, life, death, love, grief, Judaism and more.
He can be seen hunting Nazis alongside Al Pacino in the Jordan Peele-produced “Hunters” for Amazon Prime and “Fleishman Is In Trouble” opposite Lizzy Caplan and Jesse Eisenberg for F/X and Hulu.
Radnor is best known for portraying Ted Mosby on the popular and Emmy Award–winning CBS sitcom, “How I Met Your Mother” and “Mercy Street,” on PBS, in films such as “Afternoon Delight” and on Broadway in “The Graduate” and “Disgraced.”
Radnor graduated from Bexley High School and Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio. He received the Paul Newman Award from the college’s theater department.
Radnor, who lives in Los Angeles and New York, wrote and directed two feature films, “Happythankyoumoreplease” and “Liberal Arts,” both of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival before being released in theaters, the former winning the 2010 Audience Award. His upcoming films are “3 Birthdays” and “All Happy Families.”
He put out two albums with Aussie musician Ben Lee as ‘Radnor & Lee.’ His solo album, “One More Then I’ll Let You Go” was released in spring 2021 and he has a double album, “Eulogy: Volumes 1 & 2,” which he recorded in Nashville on its way in 2023.
General admission tickets range from $36 to $90. VIP tickets are $180 and include a reception from 6 to 7 p.m. with Radnor. There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer and soft drinks. VIP tickets also include preferred seating to “An Evening with Josh Radnor.” VIP reception attendees must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who have dietary restrictions should contact Gina Lloyd, events manager, at glloyd@cjn.org.
Medical Mutual 5-Star Senior Savings for seniors 62 and older will save $10 on each ticket by using promo code 5-STAR on tickets of $54 and more.
5-Star Senior Discount presented by Medical Mutual. VIP sponsor is Karen Krause. Supporting sponsors are Feldman-Wehn Family/ Kottler Metal Products, Legacy Village, McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co. LPA, The Davis Frayman Financial Group of Raymond James and Zinner & Co. Venue sponsor is the Maltz Performing Arts Center at CWRU. Title sponsor Is Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz Co., L.P.A.
For more information, visit cjn.org/Radnor.
For sponsorship opportunities, contact Gina Lloyd at 216-342-5196 or glloyd@cjn.org.
