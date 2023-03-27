Cleveland Arts Prize announced its “Art Collection Tours of CLE: A Tuesday Night Series,” scheduled to start March 28.
Each month, the series will highlight six of Cleveland and Akron’s most coveted art collections, including those of the Cleveland Clinic, Progressive Insurance, MetroHealth, Summa Health, The Union Club of Cleveland and University Hospitals. Tours will be guided by each collection’s curator, and guests will learn about the collection’s history, the artists within the collection, and other facts about the acquisitions. Each tour will also highlight a work in the collection that was created by an artist who has received a Cleveland Arts Prize, with the artist present to provide their own explanation of the work.
The first night of the series is slated for 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 28, and will feature the Progressive art collection. Led by H. Scott Westover, curator of the Progressive Art Collection, the tour will highlight 2022 Cleveland Arts Prize winner Amber D. Kempthorn. Tours will take place once a month on a Tuesday.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to offer the community the opportunity to view these incredible art collections,” Aseelah Shareef, Cleveland Arts Przie board chair, said in a news release. “All monies raised will go directly to the Cleveland Arts Prize Fund which distributes $50,000 annually to regional artists in visual art, literature, performing arts and design along with scholarships to local high school and college students.”
Tickets are on sale at clevelandartsprize.org, and are $125 per person for each tour. A package of all six tours is $700 per person. Following each tour, there will be a reception with wine and light refreshments for socializing. Space is limited for each tour. Parking is not included. A portion of each ticket is tax deductible - $100 of the $125 individual ticket and $500 of the $700 six-tour package.
Specific information on meeting location, parking and the post-tour reception will be emailed to guests in advance. Each institution will have its own health protocol requirements, and masks may be required.
For more information, visit clevelandartsprize.org.