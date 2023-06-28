Exhibit designer Karen Katz’s work can be found and enjoyed all throughout Cleveland, but for the first time her career has taken her abroad to design an interactive storybook exhibit in Paris.
As Katz traveled to Paris for the June 9 opening of “La Maison des Histoires,” or “The House of Stories,” at Chantelivre Bookstore, she got the chance to see her concept sketches for the exhibit jump off the page and come to life.
“It’s always so fun to see your ideas that you have in your head, you put it down on paper and then to see it built is so cool,” Katz told the Cleveland Jewish News June 23. “But usually I’m there step-by-step, day-by-day, week-by-week. And so, you don’t get this big reveal. So, it was really cool to go there, and to really see from my sketch to it being built was really neat.”
Katz grew up in Pepper Pike and attended Orange High School in Pepper Pike where she took an interest in art, but had originally decided not to pursue it in college. Instead, she studied anthropology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
It wasn’t until she had an internship at the Wisconsin Historical Society and visited the Wisconsin Historical Museum with a curator that she realized exhibit designer would be the perfect career to combine her passion for art, museums and exhibits. So, she attended the University of the Arts in Philadelphia and received a Master of Arts in museum exhibition planning and design.
Throughout her over 20-year career, she has worked closely with the Children’s Museum of Cleveland, notably designing and leading a team to create exhibits for the museum’s new location in 2017. Katz has also designed exhibits for the Cleveland Museum of Art, Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, Holden Forests and Gardens, Van Aken District and the Great Lakes Science Center.
With a reputation for creating early childhood play experiences, Katz was a perfect fit for the project in Paris when she was contacted about the exhibit.
“This woman wanted to take the storage space behind the bookstore and turn it into a little children’s museum where kids could step into the storybook,” she said. “So, she picked around 10 different books that the publishing company approved, and together we came up with some ideas for ways (for) kids to step into the story and have an interactive experience.”
While several of the books are popular children’s books by French authors, it also features the French version of Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are.” Katz, who lives in Cleveland Heights and is a member of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike and The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, drew up concepts for each story and a local designer oversaw the fabrication done by an Italian company.
The opening of the new exhibit coincided with the reopening of the newly renovated bookstore. Katz said the opening was well attended with press and the French Minister of Culture present. In the first two weeks, the exhibit had sold 2,000 tickets, she said.
“They’re just thrilled,” Katz said. “I don’t think there’s a lot of spaces like this in Paris or France from what I hear and ... there’s no people that specialize in early childhood play experiences in France, too. That’s why she had to contract me for that special niche.”