The Cleveland Museum of Natural History received a $300,000 grant from the Jones Day Foundation in support of its transformation project and educational programming, according to a news release.

The grant will help the museum preserve its collections and help increase its capacity to deliver programming to under-served communities in Northeast Ohio, and the museum will also be able to build two new studios and reinstall exhibits, the release stated.

“Like the Museum, Jones Day and the Jones Day Foundation share a passion for giving back to the community,” John Saada, Jr., partner-in-charge of Jones Day’s Cleveland office, said in the release. “I am thrilled that the Foundation is supporting award-winning educational programming that will serve our local communities.”

The museum plans to complete the renovations in late 2024.

“We are exceedingly grateful to the Jones Day Foundation for its support of our trans-formation,” Sonia Winner, president and CEO of the museum, said in the release. “Its generous investment is allowing us to reimagine all of our exhibits and reshape the way our visitors interact with the natural world. The new Museum will advance our commitment to offering accessible and meaningful learning opportunities for generations to come.”