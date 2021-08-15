Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra announces 2021-22 season
The Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra will resume concerts in its 84th season in 2021-22 under the leadership of music director Victor Liva. The Cleveland Philharmonic will continue to reside at Cleveland State University for rehearsals and performances.
There will be a series of four concerts and each will have two performances. In addition to Cleveland State’s Waetjen Auditorium, the orchestra will perform at the Westlake Performing Arts Center.
The first series of the season will be in October and with a program highlighting Italian opera and music featuring soprano Carrie Hennessey. The program which is sponsored in part by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture will feature arias from Puccini, Rossini, and Verdi along with orchestral works by Respighi.
Cellist Charles Bernard will perform the Milhaud Concerto in December. Included on the program will be Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, de Falla’s Three Cornered Hat Suite and music for the holiday season.
The winner of the 2022 Frieda Schumacher Young Artist Competition will be featured in the March series with the orchestra performing Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6.
The final series of the season will feature pianists Coren Mino and Ron Palka performing Czerny’s Concerto for Four Hands.
For full season details, visit the Orchestra’s website at clevephil.org/season.