Comedian Alex Edelman will appear at Pickwick & Frolic Restaurant & Club at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 and Nov. 27.
Tickets are $40 for seating of two and be can be purcahsed at bit.ly/3oyJZ5k.
Edelman has opened for comedians like Eddie Izzard, Ricky Gervais, Patton Oswalt, Gary Gulman and musicians like Ryan Adams, Beck and San Fermin.
He tours both nationally and internationally and is one of the founders of Jerusalem’s Off the Wall Comedy Club. His debut comedy album, “Until Now,” was released in 2020 and featured in Vanyaland.
Hilarities is at 2035 E. 4th St. in downtown Cleveland.