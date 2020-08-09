Cleveland Public Theatre will receive the National Theatre Conference’s 2020 Outstanding Theatre Award to be presented during a virtual conference at 1 p.m. Dec. 5.
The event will be followed by a question-and-answer sessions with CPT executive artistic director Raymond Bobgan and nominator Laurie McCants and the membership.
Outstanding Theatre Award committee members were Vivienne Benesch, Kirsten Brandt, Deborah Brevoort, Mindi Dickstein, Bruce Levitt and Courtney Sale and chair David Feldshuh.
They said Cleveland Public Theatre’s remarkable longevity, breadth and diversity of programming, and commitment to its neighborhood, the city of Cleveland and its artists make it a truly outstanding organization,” according to a news release.
“Founded in 1981, Cleveland Public Theatre has become integral to the cultural fabric of Cleveland,” David Fuller, National Theatre Conference president, said in the release. “They have been instrumental to the revitalization of their city and they continue to be standard bearers for community engagement that is truly inspiring.”
“Creativity. Community. Compassion,” McCants said. “You can find these buzzwords in so many theaters’ mission statements. I’ve seen a lot of theater all over the country in my over 40 years as a theater artist, and let me tell you Cleveland Public Theatre is the real deal. Every time I get to see CPT, I’m bowled over by their creativity and their compassionate commitment to their community. Carry on, brave souls!”
National Theatre Conference are members of the American theater community committed to connecting, supporting and advocating for American theater.