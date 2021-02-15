Cuyahoga County Public Library reached a record-breaking 2.7 million digital book checkouts in 2020. The library ws one of 102 public library systems worldwide that surpassed 1 million checkouts.
The library has provided readers 24/7 access to ebooks and audiobooks for years through OverDrive and its award-winning Libby reading app.
“Cuyahoga County Public Library is thrilled to once again be a part of OverDrive’s ‘Million Checkout Club’,” said Tracy Strobel, executive director of the library. “As demand for digital content and virtual services scaled up through the pandemic, we are grateful for our partnership with OverDrive and our ability to serve customers, especially when our branches were closed.”