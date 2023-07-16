Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced July 7 that the state will award more than $20 million in grants to support 104 arts-based organizations in 33 counties.
The grants are part of the second round of the Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program. The first round, announced May 12, granted $23.3 million to 139 organizations across the state. In total, more than $43 million in grants have been announced for 243 arts organizations.
“Ohio artists and arts organizations make our state an attractive place to live, work and raise a family,” DeWine said in the release. “Ohio is the heart of it all – and by supporting the arts, we continue to ensure artistic excellence.”
The grants will help pay for employee compensation, excluding bonuses; employee recruitment, rehiring and training expenses; rent or mortgage payments; and operating costs, the release said.
“Through these grants, we’re promoting creativity and quality of life,” Husted said in the release. “These resources help people take pride in their local communities and create places where people want to live, work and play.”
Read the full list of new arts grants recipients at bit.ly/3JWT7MJ.
In Cuyahoga County, the following 25 organizations are receiving grants:
- Artists Archives for the Western Reserve
- Beck Center for the Arts
- Brite Cleveland
- Chagrin Valley Little Theatre
- Cleveland Festival of Art and Technology dba Ingenuity Cleveland
- City of Cleveland Heights
- Cleveland Play House
- Contemporary Youth Orchestra
- convegence-continuum
- ENCORE Chamber Music Institute
- Friends of the McGaffin Carillon in University Circle
- Heights Youth Theatre
- Museum of Contemporary Art, Cleveland
- Musical Arts Association
- Naach Di Cleveland
- Playhouse Square Foundation
- Playwrights Local 4181
- Schuhplattler und Trachtenverein Bavaria
- The Children’s Museum of Cleveland
- The Cleveland Museum of Art
- The Cleveland Opera, Inc.
- The Ensemble Theater
- The Maltz Museum
- The Movement Project Inc.
- The Shaker Historical Society
In Summit County, the following six organizations are receiving grants:
- City of Akron
- Greater Akron Musical Association (DBA Akron Symphony Orchestra)
- Hudson Community Choruses
- Summit Choral Society
- Twin Masks Performing Arts Center
- Weathervane Community Playhouse