Modern dance opportunities have made their way to Euclid in the newly-formed dance theater, Espiral.
Espiral, Spanish for spiral and founded in March, is the work of artistic director Susana Weingarten, a Jewish Mexican from Mexico City. Weingarten and her husband, Tom Evert, executive director and producer, own the parent company of Espiral, Dance Evert which was founded in 1986.
“I know that a lot of people want to take a class, a modern dance class, and … there are not a lot of modern dance classes in Cleveland,” Weingarten told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Weingarten uses her identities in the way she teaches and the music she chooses and being a Jewish Mexican is “something special” and rare to her. She has been a dancer her entire life, from performing in Mexico City to New York City, among numerous other productions. She said she comes from a family of artists and dancers.
“It’s cultural education for people to see how professional or semiprofessional dancers have a class,” she said.
Every class starts with breathing exercises that Weingarten, a Euclid resident, said she believes are “extremely important.”
“Breathing gives a lot more energy and permits you to feel better and feel your body better,” she said.
As apart of warm-ups, Evert will sometimes play the cajon, Spanish for box; crate or drawer and is a percussion instrument.
There are many techniques involved in the classes, including ballet fundamentals which Weingarten said are very important with finding how to go up and down and find the center.
Although, some people do not have or have little dance background, including Kristen Houck from Cleveland and Angie Agnoni from Barberton.
Agnoni stopped dancing as a child and that was something she always regretted doing, she said.
“I understood Tom and Susana to be very accomplished dancers and choreographers and to have the opportunity to work with them was something that I couldn’t go in as basically a beginner into modern dance and have that kind of esteem behind their teachings so that drew me to it,” she told the CJN.
Houck never had formal training, but her mother was a dancer, so movement was always a part of her life.
“I’m literally learning a lot more about the fundamentals of dance … I’ve never had the language to put to what my body kind of already does,” Houck told the CJN.
Weingarten allows the members of the group to have their own voices and is something Houck is hoping to display for people one day.
“The way Susana teaches is very intuitive and she’s able to kind of show us the parallels and the paradoxes,” Agnoni said. “The parallels of being how dance kind of overlaps and coordinates with life and the paradoxes of how … things can seem contradictory, yet they are similar.”
Espiral meets from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at the Shore Cultural Centre at 219 E. 222nd St. in Euclid.
“It’s a little hidden gem that I think can espiral into something more,” Agnoni said.