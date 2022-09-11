Last week in the Cleveland Jewish News, we introduced the story that “Longevity Will Be The Next Disruptor.” We described the exponential progress of scientific research in aging mechanisms: To summarize, over the last 150 years, life expectancy at birth in the United States has increased from about 41 to 78 years. This gain in life expectancy since 1870 has occurred in a relatively straight line of about 2 1/2 year gain every 10 years.
But this exponential aging mechanism research indicates we are likely (80-plus% likely, we believe) to get a 30-year exponential jump in life expectancy in the next 10 years – you’re about to be able to live longer and younger. We gave some examples (you can read about them at bit.ly/3cIKF6A) – but there are many more. That makes 90 the new 40 probable in the next ten years.
Every social disruptor takes some getting used to (remember cell phones, TV’s and computers that were the size of file cabinets? Those were the start of the chip as the current disruptor). The same applies to the great age reboot. This shift in life expectancy will affect economy, health care systems, insurance, government policy and family structure. Change is not easy. But it’s also important to remember that society will benefit from this larger shift, because it ensures more and better human capital – and human capital pays for itself. How?
This healthy longevity will unleash massive economic growth as the workforce collectively experiences a longer “prime.” And the rest of us will have the energy to consume more and longer, which in turn generates the need for new jobs and increased output.
This new longevity is a far cry from when you were born. Albert, for example, was born in 1927 with a life expectancy at birth of just 57. If that had come to pass, he would have missed George Bush 1 and 2, Clinton, and the iPod, stents, statins, immunotherapy, and COVID-19 (not to mention the iPad, the iPhone, Siri and Alexa, which he uses daily). He’s already lived more than 65% longer than expected at birth.
This change will easily pay for our longevity, just as it has done since the late 1800s, when human life span began increasing. Human working life productivity has increased 25 years in the last 100 years; we expect it to increase a further 25 to 30 years in the next 10 years. This change promises to be good for society and for you as an individual. This new population has not been and will not be broken-down drains on society; instead, it will consist of kick-ass producers. Yes, while there may be fewer of us under age 65 per capita to pay for the costs of retirees and the very old, we will each have more than enough resources to cover these burdens. And while the exact mechanisms of sharing these burdens may certainly become the source of fierce political battles, that will be a mere sideshow compared to the larger changes.
How do we know this? Because if you have the resources to deal with a problem, society eventually figures out how to resolve it politically. And we will have these resources precisely because of longevity. Longevity is not the problem: it is the cure. Yes, we believe “Longevity is the Next Disruptor,” but in a good way, after we get over the stress of change.
We believe that in all probability, the “Great Age Reboot” means that no matter what your current age:
• You can live longer and healthier. Your “old” years will feel young.
• The upper age limits will hit 160 (by 2030) with averages being closer to 120 or 130.
That changes population projections:
We depart from the census bureau’s lower forecasts not in assumptions about birth rates or about immigration, but rather in the third component of population change, death rates. For example, changing white fat to brown fat holds the promise of making obesity a problem of the past. This would eliminate most deaths associated with obesity-related disease. Unthinkable to eliminate obesity-related diseases? Remember that it was once unthinkable that measles, mumps, chicken pox and polio would be eliminated. Yet now most people under the age of 40 have no concept of these once common killers.
A larger workforce that works longer doesn’t just benefit working individuals, but also society at large – with a massive boost to the economy. This is true whether they are young or functioning young but old. Our change in population projection is due to a decrease in the death rate in the next three decades going from 9.2-per-thousand to 2.3-per-thousand as longevity processes are deployed to the population. This difference in population is about 80 million projected for 2050.
If each of these 80 million works one more year (say, until age 66 instead of 65), it would increase the GDP by $1.1 trillion annually and federal government revenue by almost $200 billion. If those same workers held jobs for ten more years (since they will have 20 to 30 additional healthy years, making 72 to 80 the usual retirement age), the impact approaches $11.1 trillion in GDP and $2 trillion in federal tax revenue and $1.2 trillion in state/local tax revenue per year.
Such incremental longevity income will pay for many important priorities, including medical services and retirement benefits. In addition, greater health reduces medical outlays, which reduces the cost burden of aging. That is, increased health increases the stock of human capital, which in turn generates enormous income and wealth and reduces health care outlays, not to mention allowing additional quality time with our loved ones. As the number of workers rises so do the income benefits and savings.
And most of the increase in population will be over age 80 (but functioning as if 35- or 45- or 55-year-olds of today). You may still have a severe downhill slide at the end, but that slide will be short and the quality of life leading up to it will be like nothing we have seen before in terms of optimum health.
Greater health from GAR and self-engineering also will reduce outlays for chronic diseases related to lifestyle. We cannot afford to waste human capital, which is what happens when we lose health and die prematurely. We cannot afford not to live longer and healthier lives. Health care costs in these years of exponential longevity change will actually decrease compared to predicted substantially, as more people become healthier, both on their own and with the help of the new medicine.
For example, as improved health simply delays the cost burden of ill health back in time, it provides more time for real growth to buffer the cost of the final (expensive) years of aging. For example, it is estimated that 8.5% of total U.S. medical spending (which amounts to roughly 19% of gross domestic product) is for the final year of life. This is fully 1.5% of GDP spent on final year health. And 16.7% (3-plus percent of GDP) of all health-care spending occurs in the final three years of life. This means that $323 billion is currently spent on people in their final year, and $635 billion in the final three years. About 45% of this is for hospital care, 25% is for long-term assistance care and about 12% for professional services.
If improved health delays when these “final” three-year outlays occur by delaying these costs 20 years, it generates a larger savings for society when money that would otherwise have been spent on sick people to instead be used in other more productive and enjoyable ways (no decrement in health care costs occurs, just a flattening of the curve – that is the health care economy stays at the level or just increases at the rate of growth of the economy rather than three to four times that rate as it has in the past two decades).
If we delay for five years, $30 billion of medical spending a year, and if we do this for 30 years, it causes society to gain a present value of $10 trillion. This delayed outlay goes a long way in making seniors not only affordable, but also a huge social asset. In addition, as noted above our extended lives will fuel maybe as much as $11.1 trillion in demand for goods and services, driving economic growth. And most importantly we have more time with our loved ones.
And this means that we not only can afford longevity; we cannot afford to turn our backs on longevity.
- From the authors
This is the second of three excerpts the Cleveland Jewish News will publish from the book, “The Great Reboot Age,” by Albert Ratner, Peter Linneman and Dr. Mike Roizen. The book will be published Sept. 13 by National Geographic. The book is available for pre-order now at Amazon.com.