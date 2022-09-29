“Ten Portraits of Jews of the 20th Century” by Andy Warhol were gifted to The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Museum of Jewish Art, Religion, and Culture by Joel Saltzman and the family of Leslie Wolf in his memory. The exhibition opened to more than 300 viewers Sept. 17.
More than 300 people were among the first to view The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s newly acquired print portraits by pop artist Andy Warhol, depicting 10 Jewish icons of the 20th century.
The exhibition opening was in the temple’s Museum of Jewish Art, Religion, and Culture in Beachwood Sept. 17, prior to a Selichot service. “Ten Portraits of Jews of the 20th Century,” a complete set of silkscreen prints by Warhol, were recently gifted to the museum by Joel Saltzman and by the family of Leslie Wolf in his memory.
At the opening, Saltzman told the Cleveland Jewish News that he and Wolf – who had been friends since third grade when they both attended Park Synagogue Religious School – enjoyed the prints in their homes for many years. After Wolf died in 2012, and Saltzman began to contemplate retirement and moving, he and Wolf’s family decided to give the portraits a new home where they could be viewed for years to come. The Temple museum became that place.
“It’s a great community and … we all agreed that the public would really benefit if this were open to the public,” Saltzman said.
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
Donors of the Warhol prints Nancy Wolf and Aric Greenfield, and Joel Saltzman.
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
Robin Kasimov, from left, Sharon and Andre Mitchell, Bill Fike and Maureen Ordman-Fike, and TTTI Rabbi Jonathan Cohen.
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
Temple museum director Sue Koletsky, left, and Caryn Wechsler, a donor of the prints from the Wolf family.
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
Attendees at The Temple’s exhibition opening view “Ten Portraits of Jews of the 20th Century” by Andy Warhol for the first time in the museum.
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
Attendees at The Temple’s exhibition opening view “Ten Portraits of Jews of the 20th Century” by Andy Warhol for the first time in the museum.
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
A group of “Andy Warhols” have fun on the dance floor.
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
TTTI Rabbi Yael Dadoun, left, and Nanci Stein.
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
Alex and Eti Ganim.
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
Frank and Robin Kasimov, left, Sharon and Andre Mitchell.
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
Future Ink Graphics of Cleveland demonstrates the silkscreen process to attendees.
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
Future Ink Graphics of Cleveland demonstrates the silkscreen process to attendees.
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
Attendees check out QR codes to learn more about the Jewish leaders depicted in Warhol’s prints.
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
The Temple-Tifereth Israel displays books related to the individuals featured in Andy Warhol’s “Ten Portraits of Jews of the 20th Century.”
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
The Temple uses QR codes for viewers to learn more about the Jewish leaders depicted in Warhol’s prints.
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
Tables at the event were decked out in Andy Warhol-themed items, like Campbell’s Soup cans and his banana print, which was featured on the cover of the debut album of The Velvet Underground & Nico.
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
Attendees made silkscreen prints of Andy Warhol, in a project led by Future Ink Graphics of Cleveland.
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
CJN Photo / Amanda Koehn
Made in 1980 in New York City, the silkscreen portraits on paper depict Sarah Bernhardt, Louis Brandeis, Martin Buber, Albert Einstein, Sigmund Freud, George Gershwin, Franz Kafka, the Marx Brothers, Golda Meir and Gertrude Stein.
Rabbi Jonathan Cohen, senior rabbi at TTTI, told the CJN he was “deeply moved” to see the prints up close and in person, and the gift to the museum was both tremendous and transformative for the local community.
“This really is one of those gifts that places the museum on par with a number of other major museums that are going to be able to attract a wider viewership,” Cohen said. “Through these prints, people can learn not only about Warhol, but about these extraordinary Jewish figures – about their diversity, about the kind of fields that they affected. In other words, this is not only a gateway to art and to culture, but it can be a gateway to educational programs, to learning about history, geography, about these figures, about their impact in America and beyond America.”
The event also included silkscreen demonstrations for attendees to participate in, led by artists from Future Ink Graphics of Cleveland, as well as dancing and music, appetizers and drinks, and Warhol-centric decor.
The Temple is hosting programming surrounding the portraits, which continues through June 2023. Additional information on the programs can be found at ttti.org.