With a month remaining for young families to visit the interactive Chagall for Children exhibit at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood, children can enjoy hands-on fun as they learn about the work of the 20th-century artist.
The exhibit is designed to engage children ages 2 to 12 and features 14 multisensory exploration stations, “each incorporating a high-quality reproduction of one of Marc Chagall’s works encouraging children to explore art principles such as color, composition, light and texture,” Dahlia Fisher, director of external relations at the Maltz Museum, wrote to the Cleveland Jewish News in a July 25 email.
From exploring the effects of light and rearranging the stained glass puzzle of “America Windows,” to dressing up and becoming a part of “At the Circus,” or selecting musical instruments represented in “The Concert” to blend sounds as Chagall blends colors, the exhibit incorporates different senses to engage and teach visitors. Many stations are also accompanied with audio descriptions that highlight information about the artwork.
“Families with young children, preschool, kindergarten and elementary school-aged children, should not miss the opportunity to visit the museum,” Fisher wrote. “Not only is the Chagall exhibition sized for their hands and height, but the content is educational and creatively inspired.”
She said there is also a reading nook with books on art and creativity for families to sit and read. The museum offers story time on Thursdays and also has the Story Tour up this summer where families can explore its permanent collection, “An American Story,” through the lens of children’s book panels and hands-on activities.
The museum is open during the summer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, and the Chagall exhibit will be on display until Aug. 28. Fisher said very hot or rainy days tend to be busier for the indoor, air-conditioned exhibit, “but there is room for everyone, and everyone seems to be having loads of fun interacting with the exhibition.”
With so much to explore and activities like weaving yarn, building with blocks, making puzzles and playing dress up, many families come back once, and again and again, Fisher wrote.
To bring the fun of Chagall’s artwork to all ages, the museum had collaborative thematic programming, including visiting Spirit of Clay Art studio in Mayfield Heights for adults to make their own Chagall-inspired work.
“We have a few children’s programs left this season as well,” Fisher wrote. “One with Upcycle Buffet in August that will be for young kids and we know they are going to make beautiful art!”
Next summer’s special exhibition for young families will be on the inventor Rube Goldberg.
For more information on Chagall for Children or to purchase tickets, visit maltzmuseum.org.