The “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement” exhibition will return to the Maltz Museum from Oct. 26 through April 2, 2023, after premiering at the Beachwood museum in 2016 and traveling the country.
Based on the book of the same name edited by Leslie G. Kelen, the exhibition features more than 150 black-and-white images from nine activist photographers chronicling the Southern Freedom Movement. Returning to its first home during an election year, the Maltz Museum has added video footage, life-size installations and material about voter suppression today.
“I think (it’s) really a testament to how we continue to evolve as a museum, as a people,” Dahlia Fisher, director of external relations at the Maltz Museum, told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 13. “That we are looking to the past to understand the present, so that we can build a better future.”
She shared that she remembered when the exhibit was first in town, it was one of the things that made her want to work at the museum. The exhibit’s return is timely given the election year as it is about voting, civil rights and freedom, and the added section brings the story up to present day. It offers an opportunity to reflect, look back and think to the future of what historians will make of the present, Fisher said.
The other returning sections include Black Life in the Deep South, Organizing for Freedom, State and Local Terror, Marching Against Fear and Black Power, and features photographers Bob Adelman, George Ballis, Bob Fitch, Bob Fletcher, Matt Herron, David Prince, Herbert Randall, Maria Varela and Tamio Wakayamas.
The exhibition will open with opportunities to explore and hear stories about this pivotal time in American history, including its launch event at The Temple-Tifereth Israel – the first public launch event offered in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The event will feature a screening of “Otis’ Dream,” a 15-minute film detailing Otis Moss Sr.’s journey to vote in 1946 Georgia and a conversation with his son and grandson, the Rev. Otis Moss Jr., who led Olivet Institutional Baptist Church in Cleveland for more than three decades, and the Rev. Otis Moss III, who leads Chicago’s Trinity United Church of Christ.
“It’s really a story of one family, three generations and over eight decades of fighting for civil rights and the right to vote,” Fisher said. “It’s sure to be an absolutely stunning evening.”
In anticipation of the launch, the museum has also been beta testing an Interactive Conversational Biography of Moss Jr., a founding board member of the Maltz Museum and a civil rights activist, where audience members ask questions to an artificial intelligence version of the reverend.
Fisher said she got chills the first time she heard the Rev. Moss, A.I. respond that the civil rights movement and the fight for civil rights is not over – that it’s active to this very day, hour and minute.
“You feel that from when the exhibition came in 2016 until now,” Fisher said. “How far we have come and how far we have to go as a country since the Civil Rights Movement in the 60s.”
Directly before the launch event there will be an Educator VIP Party at the museum for middle and high school teachers to network and explore the exhibit. And its Black-Jewish Relations series will continue on Oct. 30 with the “Legacy of Rabbi Lelyveld: The Role of Clergy in the Civil Rights Movement.”
From Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, general admission will be $5.
The Cleveland Jewish News is a community partner of “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement.”