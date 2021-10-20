If You Go

WHAT: “Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory.” exhibit

WHERE: Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, 2929 Richmond Road, Beachwood

WHEN: Oct. 27 to Feb. 27, 2022. In-person viewing available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays; public virtual tours offered at 2 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month in November through February; private virtual tours can also be booked.

TICKETS & INFO: In-person general admission tickets are $12, $10 for students and seniors, $5 for children ages 5-11, and free for children under 5 and Maltz Museum members. General admission tickets will be $5 from Oct. 27-31. For more information on the exhibit and its events, visit maltzmuseum.org.