Less than two weeks ahead of Election Day, the Maltz Museum held a showing of the short film, “Otis’ Dream,” as a special launch event for its “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement” exhibition Oct. 26 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.

The 15-minute short film details the story of Otis Moss Sr. and his journey and struggles to vote in 1946 Georgia – 20 years before federal legislation prohibited racial discrimination in voting. After the film, his son, the Rev. Dr. Otis Moss Jr., pastor emeritus of Olivet Institutional Church in Cleveland, and his grandson, the Rev. Otis Moss III, senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, discussed Moss Sr.’s life, along with a short Q&A featuring moderator Alex Johnson, emeritus president of Cuyahoga Community College.

In opening the event, Maltz Museum managing director David Schafer and museum board member Darrell McNair spoke of the new exhibit, its connection to the mission of the Maltz Museum and its new rebrand.

“Recently, we announced our new logo – ‘Maltz Museum: respect for all humanity,’” Schafer said. “This says it all for who we are as an institution – where we inspire everyone to explore the history, take action and imagine a better future.”

The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Rabbi Jonathan Cohen delivered the evening’s unity prayer, detailing the importance of taking action amid adversity.

“Let us muster the courage to stand and to speak up,” he said. “... May the voice of our people be heard and be dignified. May righteousness prevail in our institutions. May your will be realized in our land. For our sake and the sake of future generations.”

Jill Zimon, executive director of the Ohio Debate Commission, introduced the film and gave background on the evening’s speakers, Moss Jr. and Moss III. Both men were featured in the film, which was written by Moss III, along with Moss III’s son, Elijah Moss, the great-grandson of Moss Sr.

“Indeed this film is more than a story about an incident in the past, but its meaning in the present and the future,” Zimon said. “The topic of the film, the foundational right for all Americans to have equal access to participate in casting their vote is at the center of current ongoing discussions and debates about the state of our American democracy. Our gathering here tonight shows how much each of us values discussion and debate.”

Following the film, the discussion with Moss Jr., Moss III and Johnson covered topics including modern voter suppression, how their father and grandfather’s struggles for freedom informed their desire to fulfill his dream through the civil rights movement of the 1960s and the continued efforts of today, and how everyone can work together to achieve an equitable tomorrow for future generations.

“Here we are today, in an era of disenfranchisement all over the nation,” Moss Jr. said, speaking of the fights for civil rights that have happened for hundreds of years in the United States and even though there have been victories, “roadblocks and snares” remain. “And here we are, struggling, even against violent actions, for the right to vote without intimidation. And it’s interesting and important that we are here tonight a few days before the midterm elections against what my father faced in 1946.”

Moss III said, “Evil acts are dependent on silence, not noise. So, the more we are silent, it means we agree. The more noise we make, even if we lose, they have to pay attention to a contingent that will be gnawing at their boots.”

As part of the Q&A session, a 13-year-old audience member that attends eighth grade at Shaker Heights Middle School described himself as a “Black, straight-A student” who is “constantly being bullied by other Black kids who say he is being whitewashed.” The audience member asked Moss III what advice he would give to him in pushing forward and rising above to make the world a better place.

“When they’re telling you you’re acting white, tell them you’re acting like your ancestors,” Moss III said, adding that “excellence is not framed by your color, but your culture.”

In closing the event, Schafer thanked the audience for its support.

“For everyone here, thank you all for being a voice that has not given up, a voice that continues to strive for a more inclusive, equitable and just society,” he said.