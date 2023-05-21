The Maltz Museum’s newest exhibit, “Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!,” will open May 24 with a family-friendly launch event at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood.
Featuring the works of humorist and inventor Reuben Lucius Goldberg, also known as Rube Goldberg, the show runs through Aug. 27. Goldberg is a Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist best known for his contraptions and invention cartoons in the San Francisco Chronicle and Hearst publications. Goldberg drew an estimated 50,000 cartoons in his lifetime. He was born in San Francisco on July 4, 1882, and died in 1970.
The launch event will also include a community jam session, led by teaching artists and musicians from Roots of American Music. The exhibit will feature interactive stations created by the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh in partnership with the Heirs of Rube Goldberg organization.
Anne Fullenkamp, senior director of creative experiences at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, told the Cleveland Jewish News that using Goldberg’s inventions and comics is a “great way” to introduce kids to STEAM concepts and hands on learning as it is “rooted in experimentation and problem solving.”
“It’s not just for the science and engineering kids,” she said. “There is room for artists, writers and actors. Rube Goldberg is about creativity, play and humor.”
Fullenkamp said it all started when they met Rube Goldberg’s granddaughter Jennifer George at a museum conference. George is also chief creative officer of The Rube Goldberg Institute for Innovation and Creativity.
“We immediately hit it off and saw the connection between our approach to hands-on exhibits and Rube Goldberg,” Fullenkamp said. “We were excited to be able to tell the story of Rube Goldberg – the artist and inventor –
alongside the STEAM activities to help visitors connect to the real person behind the machines and help them see themselves in the role of artist or inventor.”
Dahlia Fisher, director of external relations at the Maltz Museum, told the CJN that the exhibit and launch event appeals to visitors of all ages.
“The program features an exciting opportunity to learn more about Rube Goldberg and his life, as well as his cartoons, film scripts and 3D elevations that have been created in the exhibition itself, with interactive life-size, fun,” she said. “Kids, and kids-at-heart can equally enjoy this exhibition.”
Fisher said the exhibition and supporting programming is designed for young families, and events around it include story times during the day for children. There will be adult programming about the life and legacy of Rube Goldberg, both online and in-person.
“The idea of creativity and imagination is such an important subject right now in a time when kids are really glued to their screens,” she said. “This is a reminder that we can do so much with our hands and our minds. When we start to create – anything is possible. It doesn’t have to be serious, it can be fun and in the case of Rube Goldberg, it’s hilarious.”