Plastic items discarded across Cleveland curbsides have been used to create art at the center of one of the most prestigious art exhibitions in the world this May.
Thanks to a clever, timely and slightly lucky application to the U.S. State Department to organize the country’s pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale, the Ohio City art nonprofit SPACES was selected for the job. Opening May 20 and through Nov. 26 in Venice, Italy, the exhibition is a global opportunity for the city and artist-designers connected to the region.
For SPACES Executive Director Tizziana Baldenebro and Lauren Leving, curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, their first reaction to being selected for the honor was “disbelief,” they told the Cleveland Jewish News. The pair collaborated on the project’s proposal and together are curating the exhibition, titled “Everlasting Plastics.” SPACES is the exhibit’s commissioner.
With only about 10 months from being notified to the exhibit’s opening, SPACES had to fundraise, work alongside the artist-designers selected to create the exhibition, and manage the many details of curating a huge show focused on the ubiquitousness of plastic.
“What we are really doing is bringing these conversations about these single-use experiences with materials … and critiquing that in a way that I think is really important in how art gets transformed or how people start to develop those auras of permanence,” Baldenebro said during a City Club of Cleveland talk at Happy Dog in Cleveland in February.
Cleveland sculptor Lauren Yeager is among the five artist-designers chosen by the curators to make work for the exhibit. Yeager’s pieces – which will take over the U.S. Pavilion courtyard – are made from plastic items repurposed from trash on the streets of Cleveland. Additionally, Case Western Reserve University students in the course Issues in 20th/21st Century Art, taught by professor Andrea Wolk Rager, are the programmatic partner on the exhibition. On a larger scale, the exhibition comments on the plastic industry in Ohio and beyond. It aims to portray the complexities of American disposability on an international stage.
THE BACKGROUND
The eventual proposal for “Everlasting Plastics” was one Baldenebro had been developing since 2019, when she was working on a show on plastics in Detroit.
“There are a lot of artists and designers in the region who are working with plastic materials and waste materials in general,” Baldenebro said. “I had done a few studio visits with some architects and designers who are working a lot in these materials and had started developing a proposal. Even the title itself ‘Everlasting Plastics’ is this homage to Motown – this kind of romantic, love to hate it, hate to love it, toxic love story kind of thing.”
She and Leving decided to rework the idea for the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale “just to see what the application process was like,” Leving said.
While many American organizations applying for biennale commissioner are major arts centers or universities that often have expansive resources to work on proposals like this, for Baldenebro and Leving, it amounted to working on their application during a few weeks of late nights.
Their immediate reaction to receiving the honor was disbelief, Baldenebro said. Then, a combination of joy and panic at having to see their vision come to life on such a tight timeline.
The application’s timing this year was also a bit lucky, as the biennale’s all-encompassing theme is “the laboratory of the future” – fitting for SPACES’ ideas to explore the uses, reuses and effect of plastic now and in the future.
Receiving the honor also required SPACES to quickly begin fundraising for the exhibition. The organization sought to raise $1 million to support it, in addition to a $375,000 grant from the State Department.
THE ARTWORK
Plastic is inherently full of contradictions, and “Everlasting Plastics” doesn’t give answers as much as it creates conversation. The exhibition isn’t meant to be a value judgment, but to showcase plastic’s many uses by designers with the aim that “people walk away with feeling invigorated about the ways we can be creative to continue to use materials, and also just be really conscious about disposability,” Leving said.
The artist-designers making work for the exhibit were selected for their ability to work within a hybrid of art and architecture, and for their approach to critical issues like plastics in bold and exciting ways, Baldenebro said. They are: Cleveland’s Yeager; Xavi Aguirre, an assistant professor of architecture at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Simon Anton, a Detroit designer; Ang Li, an architect and assistant professor at Northeastern University in Boston; and Norman Teague, a Chicago designer and professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
Yeager reuses items left as trash to make her pieces, challenging herself to make sculptures that don’t involve “having to make more stuff,” she said.
After working on the exhibit on “the tightest timeline imaginable for a such a big project” at Abattoir Gallery in Cleveland’s Tremont, Yeager completed her work and was waiting on shipping to Venice, she told the CJN in late February.
Yeager approached her installation as a sculpture garden, a familiar experience for art appreciators that takes them on a well-flowing path – seeing the sculptures from a distance at different angles, and then up close with more detail.
This major venue is an ideal stage for “seeing these things with fresh eyes,” she added. The plastic items she uses are by nature American with their branding, representing our culture through the stuff we use and then discard.
“I’m kind of trying to reference classical sculpture and classical architecture, as well as more modern sculpture and modern architecture – which are both movements (that are) quite familiar with an everyday public audience at this point,” Yeager said. “Both of those aesthetics also I find quite present in product design and these items that we encounter daily.”
WIDE-RANGING PROJECT
The CWRU course, “Issues in 20th/21st century art: Plastocene era: Art, plastics and the future of the planet,” is assisting SPACES on the exhibit, while Baldenebro and Leving are community partners for the class. Leving said it’s been helpful to have the students lend their time, critical eyes and dialogue to zero in on important details of the exhibition.
“The class is really invigorating because it is easy to get wrapped up in logistics when you are on such a compressed timeline,” Leving said.
SPACES also seeks to include Northeast Ohio more broadly in the project’s impact. Baldenebro, Leving and the CWRU class are discussing how related conversations might take place in local symposia or townhalls, Baldenebro said. There are also plans to bring the exhibit to SPACES sometime after its run in Venice.
Moreover, SPACES is one of the oldest alternative arts organizations in Cleveland, and Baldenebro said the U.S. Pavilion in Venice puts an international spotlight on our city’s distinctive arts community.
“When people look to SPACES and realize the work that we’re doing in international realms, we hope that they also look into the work of Cleveland and the amazing arts and culture communities here and that we’ve long been a part of and building support of,” she said. “So, our hope is that it puts an important spotlight on out city and really draws attention to the hard work that many of our creatives have been doing.”