The Jewish Federation of Cleveland and its Cleveland-Israel Arts Connection program will host an exhibition and curator talk for its upcoming show, “Surface Identities: Studio Works by Israeli Street Artists,” from 1 to 3 p.m. April 16 at the Roe Green Gallery in the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Building at 27501 Science Park Drive in Beachwood.
The show will be on display through Dec. 20.
Show curator Sara Hurland will speak on the journey of placemaking through art.
To schedule an appointment or group tours, contact israelarts@jewishcleveland.org or call 216-593-2890.