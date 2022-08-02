The 46th annual Fairmount Art Exhibition will be held from Aug. 8 to 27. A closing reception will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27 at Fairmount Center for the Arts at 8400 Fairmount Blvd. in Russell Township.
Artists are encouraged to enter the show, with a limit of three works in categories. The prizes total $2,800, with a $1,000 best of show top prize. Art can be submitted at Fairmount Center for the Arts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30 and 12 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1.
For more information, visit fairmountcenter.org/exhibitions.