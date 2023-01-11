The Charles & Margaret Jones Scholarship Fund at College Now Greater Cleveland will host an advance screening of “A Man Called Otto” at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at at Cinemark Valley View.
The movies stars Tom Hanks and features actor Peter Lawson Jones of Shaker Heights. Russ Mitchell, WKYC news anchor, will serve as master of ceremonies.
There will be a VIP reception held at 6 and a Q&A will follow at 9:15. There will also be a silent auction during the event. Proceeds will benefit The Charles & Margaret Jones Scholarship Fund. Tickets start at $50 and VIP tickets are $100.
The scholarship fund was established by Jones in honor of his late parents. Margaret Jones was a Cleveland public school teacher and Charles Jones was a college administrator. To date, over $40,000 has been awarded to 19 students through the fund, and the graduation rate for these scholarship recipients is 74%, surpassing the 29% graduation rate of the typical low-income college student, according to the College Now Greater Cleveland website.
To purchase tickets and for more information, visit collegenowgc.org/otto.