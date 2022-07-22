Cedar Lee Theatre will host a screening of the film “The Guide” at 7 p.m. July 26 at 2163 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights about Soviet efforts to exterminate the Ukrainian people in the 1930s through starvation and other policies as part of a fundraiser to support humanitarian aid to the country during Russia’s current invasion.
Tickets are $15 and all proceeds will go to Ukrainian relief efforts.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3aVU9Kv. Donations will also be accepted through QR codes, which will be placed at the concession stand and box office.