The 46th annual Cleveland International Film Festival at Playhouse Square, which took place March 30 through April 9 in its new home, held its closing ceremony on April 9 at Connor Palace in downtown Cleveland. The festival had been held for 30 years at Tower City, which is being redeveloped.
Awards ran the gamut, including the DReam Maker Award, created in 2019 to honor the life and memory of David K. Ream, a CIFF trustee that died in 2017.
The fourth DReam Maker Award went to filmmaker Chase Joynt. In addition to his CIFF46 screenings of his solo-directed documentary feature of “Framing Agnes,” Joynt spent time in Cleveland meeting with organizations in Northeast Ohio whose missions support the LGBTQIA+ community, according to a news release. The award is accompanied by $5,000 to support future work, and was presented on April 8 during his first CIFF46 screening. The DReam Maker Program and Award celebrates LGBTQIA+ artists through recognition of an LGBTQIA+ filmmaker and that person’s work.
The second Groundbreaker Award was given to Brooke Pepion Swaney, director and producer of “Daughter Of A Lost Bird,” which was presented on April 2 as part of Swaney’s first screening. The award and program is sponsored by Kent State University. The Groundbreaker Program focuses on educational efforts about structural racism and elevates and supports BIPOC and AAPI filmmakers, the release said. The award is presented to a pioneering filmmaker in their field whose work has proven to list marginalized voices, and comes with a $5,000 prize to support future work.
Other awards included:
Feature Film Award Winners
- “From The Hood To The Holler” by Pat McGee – Roxanne T. Mueller Audience Choice Award for Best Film ($15,000)
- “The Janes” by Emma Pildes and Tia Lessin – Reel Women Direct Award for Excellence in Directing by a Woman ($10,000)
- "Gentle” by László Csuja and Anna Nemes – George Gund III Memorial Central and Eastern European Competition ($10,000)
- “Navalny” by Daniel Roher – May the Schwartz Be With You Director’s Award as part of the Nesnadny + Schwartz Portrait Documentary Competition ($10,000)
- “Nudo Mixteco” by Angeles Cruz – New Direction Competition ($10,000)
- “Refuge” by Erin Bernhardt and Din Blankenship - Greg Gund Memorial Standing Up Competition ($7,500)
- “The Erie Situation” by David J. Ruck – Global Health Competition ($7,500)
- “892” by Abi Damaris Corbin – American Independents Competition ($7,500)
- "Mama Bears” by Daresha Kyi – Local Heroes Competition ($7,500)
- “Mission: Joy - Finding Happiness in Troubled Times” by Louie Psihoyos – Ad Hoc Docs Competition ($7,500)
- “Beautiful Minds” by Bernard Campan and Alexandre Jollien – International Narrative Competition ($7,500)
- “Messwood” by Emily Kuester and Brad Lichtenstein – FilmSlam Student Choice Award for Best Feature Film ($2,000)
Short Film Award Winners
- “The Treatment” by Alvaro Carmona – Audience Choice Award for Best Short Film Overall ($1,000)
- “Mr. Spam Gets A New Hat” by William Joyce – Best Animated Short Award ($1,000)
- “More Than I Remember” by Amy Bench – Best Documentary Short Award ($1,000)
- “Nakam” by Andreas Kessler – Best Live Action Short Award ($1,000)
- “Candidato 34” by Ryan Marley – Film Slam Choice Award for Best Short Film ($1,000)
Additionally, CIFF46 Streams will run through April 17 on the CIFF streaming platform. Hundreds of films will be available on demand, including accompanying filmmaker Q&As on the festival’s YouTube channel. Tickets and passes are available for purchase at clevelandfilm.org.