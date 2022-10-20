The world of academia has recently embraced the notion that the study of law can be integrated with and enhanced by the study of film. Scholarly journals and law school courses now explore the depiction of the law and legal system in the movies and how it might impact on popular perceptions of lawbreakers, lawmakers, attorneys and jurisprudence.
The intersection of film and law is the focus of a new, three-day film festival titled, “All Rise,” being hosted by Cigdem Slankard, interim director and associate professor of the Cleveland State University School of Film & Media Arts, in partnership with Lee Fisher, dean and Joseph C. Hostetler-Baker & Hostetler Chair of the Marshall College of Law.
The free film festival will take place from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29 on the CSU campus in downtown Cleveland as well as the neighboring Playhouse Square theater district and will present a diverse selection of documentary and narrative films that will serve as a catalyst for conversations by panelists and guest speakers.
“And we hope that our audience leaves the event inspired, with a broader cultural horizon and a sense of connection with the film and legal communities in Cleveland,” Slankard told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Fisher, who grew up attending Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood and is the former attorney general and lieutenant governor of Ohio, said, “Films provide an opportunity to see and live an experience in the criminal justice system without personal repercussions. They help us understand investigative methods for solving crimes [and] facilitate greater understanding of how lawyers protect the rights of the accused in court and search for truth and justice.”
Featured films include:
• “Dark Waters” (2019), which is based on a true story about a corporate lawyer agreeing to help a friend with an environmental lawsuit. While investigating the case, he discovers the dark secrets of the well-known chemical company and decides to expose the truth.
• “A Few Good Men” (1992). In this courtroom drama, a young Navy lawyer must defend two Marines accused of murder. Lt. Daniel Kaffee and his team suspect the accused men may have acted on orders from higher-ranking officers, and embark on a mission to prove who is responsible for the crime.
• “Finding Kendrick Johnson” (2021). On Jan. 11, 2013, a 17-year-old was found dead in his high school gymnasium rolled up in a gym mat. This feature documentary is the product of a four-year undercover investigation into the facts of this case.
• “The First Step” (2021). The First Step Act is a landmark criminal justice law designed to remedy some of the systemic issues in the American federal prison system. This documentary explores the trials and tribulations of getting it passed in 2018.
• “The Pez Outlaw” (2022) is a documentary that explore the life and times of Steve Glew, who spent the 1990s smuggling rare Pez dispensers into the USA from Eastern Europe, making millions of dollars. That is, until his arch-nemesis, The Pezident, decided to destroy him.
The keynote event will take place at 7:30 pm Oct. 27 at Westfield Studio Theatre in Playhouse Square and will feature a conversation with native Clevelander Angela Russo–Otstot, who is a screenwriter and producer best known for her work on “Welcome to Collingwood” (2002), “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014), and “Cherry” (2021).
Bob Abelman is a freelance journalist.