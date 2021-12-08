Film crews, a fictional serial killer and Oscar-nominated actor Eric Roberts all called Lorain County home in November.
Marked Films shot “The Company We Keep,” a psychological thriller inspired by serial killer Edmund Kemper, from Oct. 31 through Nov. 22 at various locations throughout the area, including Jewish-owned Fligner’s Market, Save-a-Lot and the Mexican Mutual Society in Lorain, and Lorain County Community College in Elyria and several private residences.
Expecting a release next fall, the film stars co-producer Cary Mark, who plays Carter, a character inspired by the Co-ed Killer who suffers abuse from his mother and is later driven to kill several women, and his friends and family. In addition to Mark, Roberts is portrayed as a manager of a local market, and Liam Gomez, an 8-year old St. Joseph Parish School student, plays young Carter. The crew also includes Jeff C. Edelstein, writer and director; Conrad Hunziker III, director of photography; and Parker Fox, first assistant camera. According to The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria, Marked Films plans to submit the film to festivals and Netflix for consideration.
Local actor Kenny Santiago Marrero, who also stars in the film, showed about 50 locations throughout Lorain for set consideration.
“It’s about the relationship I have with the people here,” Marrero told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 1, adding he’s used Fligner’s for movie sets in the past. He’s also been friends with Mark for eight years. “When you’re from a town like this, you have the opportunity to get to know people – business owners, home owners, students. They’re regular people. What I celebrate about Lorain is their willingness to get involved. And when people here get involved, I know for a fact we’re going to bless those companies, those individuals or whoever.”
Rafal Citak of Fligner’s Market told the CJN Nov. 23 it was “a great experience.”
Fligner’s Market has been in Lorain since 1924. It is owned by Kel Fligner, who purchased the market from his father, Morris, in 1963. The Fligner family continues to operate the market, which is in its fourth generation.
“It was great, especially having Eric Roberts here and the producers picking us as a location,” said Citak, who lives in Lorain. “It was a last-minute thing. We were so proud they picked our little store to film some of the shots for the movie.”
Citak said he believes the movie will be great advertising for Fligner’s, especially since actors were dressed in branded uniforms for the scenes at the market.
“When they came in, they asked for the shirts with the business logo, and I later said they could just keep them,” he said. “Later, we saw pictures all over social media throughout Lorain with (them wearing them). Especially seeing the logo on one of the actors who is well known throughout the U.S., that was amazing.”
As filming wrapped up before Thanksgiving and Chanukah, Citak said the entire staff at Fligner’s is excited to see the movie.
“I was trying to pop into the movie, but they already had their cast and that was fine,” he said. “I plan to watch it when it comes out. I’m curious to see how Fligner’s will play a role in it.”
Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley told the CJN Nov. 24 that Marked Films’ use of the Lorain community was “very exciting” for both residents and businesses.
“They shot on location at many places in the city of Lorain, from a supermarket to different homes and even out in the woods,” he said. “Our Lorain police were also able to participate. They did some arrests and crime scene work. Our officers volunteered. Fligner’s opened after hours. It was an overall nice experience.”
Bradley said his daughter, Jaclyn Bradley, got to play a victim and got “dragged out of a car.” His granddaughter was also cast as an extra.
“It was a neat experience, and something we hope will bring other film companies to Lorain to consider us as a location,” he said.
During filming at Fligner’s, Bradley said he went over to observe the process. At that moment, he explained everything shifted perspective for him.
“You don’t realize that you take something for granted, and then when they put it on camera, it makes you feel like you’re somewhere else besides your hometown,” he said. “They indicated they liked Lorain because it’s a legacy city. We have a lot of older homes and buildings that could be converted to a different time, and that there was a lot of potential for different scenes.”
In the hopes this leads to more Hollywood star power in Lorain, Bradley said Marrero also hopes to start a production company in Lorain to “bring more to our city.”
“We believe that a renaissance is taking place in Lorain, and this is only part of that renaissance,” he said.
Marrero said, “I’m fascinated by the love for Lorain that I and other community members have. There is an art vibe in our town happening. The vision is much bigger than just a studio. It’s about an impact on the entire community.”