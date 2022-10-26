Rabbi Mark Borovitz refers to his past self as a con man and a thief. He calls himself, these days, an advocate for the soul. His wife, Harriet Rossetto, simply calls her husband “a good guy who did bad things.”
For those who subscribe that we learn from our mistakes, Borovitz, a former Clevelander, qualified for an honorary Ph.D. in bad judgment. He overcame alcohol addiction, numerous arrests and incarceration to find what he describes as a “spiritual awakening” that has led to his calling as a rabbi, to help others.
Borovitz and Rossetto run Beit T’Shuvah in Los Angeles, a recovery house that doubles as a synagogue.
The journeys of Borovitz and Rossetto are depicted in the documentary, “The Jewish Jail Lady and the Holy Thief,” which has received acclaim at the Newburyport Documentary Film Festival in Massachusetts, Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival and New Haven Documentary Film Festival in Connecticut. The documentary will be screened at the Columbus Jewish Film Festival Oct. 30 and at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland on Nov. 2.
Coincidentally, both Borovitz, 70, and Rossetto, 84, lost their fathers when each was 14 years old. In the rabbi’s case, Borovitz said his father’s death in 1966 “left me adrift.”
What followed was a string of thievery and alcohol, which led him in and out of halfway houses and jail.
Borovitz was paroled in California in 1989 and connected with Rossetto, whom he met in 1984 at a synagogue service while Harriet was a social worker at the California Institute for Men. They married in 1990 and they’ve been finishing each other’s sentences since.
Along the way, Borovitz became an ordained rabbi in 2000.
“It gave me texture,” Borovitz said. “It gave me more gravitas with other people It legitimized everything I was saying.”
The nonprofit Beit T’Shuvah has assisted, as the couple estimated, “thousands” who have come for help, or to attend services. Participants at the synagogue are not necessarily patients at the recovery facility.
“When I think about the very beginning, we never envisioned we would become a major nationally known organization with a $10 million budget,” Borovitz said. “But I was a missionary in this work from the very beginning and needed to prove to the Jewish community what addiction was, that Jews suffered too, and went to jail. There was such denial in the Jewish community that I was determined to change that. We teamed up our joint energy, which was really powerful. We had a story to tell, we started speaking at synagogues and people began to pay attention. The way I see it, one plus one made three.”
Following the screening of the hourlong documentary at CWRU – part of the Siegal Lifelong Learning program – Borovitz and Rossetto will take part in a Q&A session, moderated by Sheryl Hirsh.
Hirsh is the former assistant director of the Siegal Lifelong Learning program, whose daughter, Melissa, died in 2013 from to a drug overdose at age 24.
“It is always difficult to talk about her death,” Hirsh said. “It also brings me great comfort. There is joy and sorrow to do both.”
The producer of the film is Barry Rosenthal, who once was in recovery and attended a Rosh Hashanah service at Beit T’Shuvah.
“He was very taken what he saw,” said Borovitz. “He said, ‘I want to tell your story.’”