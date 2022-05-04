Film crews have once again descended on Cleveland – this time to film the LeBron James movie, “Shooting Stars.”
Set in 2003 and based on the 2009 James and Buzz Bissinger book of the same name, the movie chronicles the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School state championship basketball run while James was in high school, alongside his best friends, Dru Joyce III, Sian Cotton, Willie McGee and Romeo Travis. The five friends were dubbed “the Fab Five” during their time playing for the Akron school.
James’ SpringHill production company is producing the movie, bringing $25 million to the region, according to multiple reports. The project is being shot entirely in the Cleveland and Akron areas, with filming beginning in Beachwood on April 18. Other filming locations included the old South High School gym in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland Heights. Future production dates include May 4 through May 6 and June 2, according to a casting notice posted by the Greater Cleveland Film Commission. General filming is slated through the end of June.
Bill Garvey, president of the Greater Cleveland Film Commission, told the Cleveland Jewish News filming this movie in Northeast Ohio made sense for the story.
“Story lines that took place in Northeast Ohio, we want them to shoot here,” he said. “LeBron has always been loyal to our region and has brought projects here in the past. We have a long working relationship with SpringHill, and we’re thrilled he’s back here creating jobs and economic development, as well as investing in our region. These are the stories we want to tell here.”
SpringHill is owned by James and his business partner and friend Maverick Carter.
Garvey said the film commission works as a marketplace when crews come to town, helping them source locations, arrange vendors and crew, navigate the tax and permit processes and facilitate connections with city government.
“When a move comes to town, they need to hire crew and background extras to work on these movies,” he said. “That’s where we come in. These productions also spend money here and that’s ultimately the goal – to spend money, create jobs and work with local vendors. What the local populace can expect here is a good story to be told in the place it actually happened. We’re thrilled we can once again shine a spotlight on the great environment for filmmakers here in Cleveland.”
While Garvey said he couldn’t disclose future filming locations due to security and keeping the working area free of onlookers, the project is still seeking local extras. Casting is being done by Angela Boehm, casting director of Angela Boehm Casting in Olmsted Falls. Now into its third week of filming, Boehm told the CJN that they’re still in need of about 4,500 extras for the project. Extras must be ages 14 and older, and fully vaccinated with the booster, if applicable due to Universal Studio’s COVID-19 policies. Extras earn $88 per day and can learn more about applying at angelaboehmcasting.com.
“We need all kinds of people – those who own cars 2002 and older, basketball players, cheerleaders, parents – anything that creates the ‘Fab Five’s’ world,” she said. “There are a lot of opportunities here. This is one of the few films where we can accommodate minors up to seniors. It’s a great film to get involved in as there are so many things we need.”
Those selected must be available all day because filming days could be up to 12 hours and call times vary. Boehm said extras aren’t told their call time until the day before.
“We all like to be moved or provoked to thought, and to get away when we watch movies,” she said. “We’re part of that. The fact is, this is the story of five local boys and it hits home more than other films that work in Cleveland. It’s telling the community’s history. It’s so cool to see a story like this – about these typical kids, growing up with a love for the game.”
On May 2, Peacock announced it will be the streaming publisher of the Universal Pictures movie. The movie’s release marks the first film of NBCUniversal’s four-year first-look deal with SpringHill, which was announced in September 2020.