A documentary about the life of Israeli politician Shimon Peres was released on Netflix July 13. Peres was the ninth president of Israel from 2007 to 2014 and served two as prime minister of Israel from 1984 to 1986 and from 1995 to 1996.
The documentary, “Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres”, includes narration by George Clooney and interviews from world leaders. Other world leaders interviewed include former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.