PBS will show Ken Burns’ new documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust” at 8 p.m. Sept. 18 on local PBS stations.
According to PBS’ news release, “‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ is a three-part, six hour series that examines America’s response to one of the greatest humanitarian crises of the twentieth century. Americans consider themselves a ‘nation of immigrants,’ but as the catastrophe of the Holocaust unfolded in Europe, the United States proved unwilling to open its doors to more than a fraction of the hundreds of thousands of desperate people seeking refuge.”
For more information, visit pbs.org/kenburns/us-and-the-holocaust.