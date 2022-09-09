The U.S. and the Holocaust, a new documentary by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein, examines the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany in the context of global antisemitism and racism, immigration and eugenics in the United States, and race laws in the American south. Premieres September 18.

PBS will show Ken Burns’ new documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust” at 8 p.m. Sept. 18 on local PBS stations.

According to PBS’ news release, “‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ is a three-part, six hour series that examines America’s response to one of the greatest humanitarian crises of the twentieth century. Americans consider themselves a ‘nation of immigrants,’ but as the catastrophe of the Holocaust unfolded in Europe, the United States proved unwilling to open its doors to more than a fraction of the hundreds of thousands of desperate people seeking refuge.”

For more information, visit pbs.org/kenburns/us-and-the-holocaust.

