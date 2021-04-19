“The Marksman,” a 2021 action thriller based on a screenplay written by Pepper Pike native Danny Kravitz and writing partner Chris Charles, stands as the highest-grossing indie film and seventh-highest grossing film of the year.
“The Marksman” tells the story of an ex-Marine lost in his life living on an isolated stretch of Arizona borderland. The older protagonist, starring Liam Neeson, comes across a young boy and his mother crossing the border into the U.S. to escape a Mexican drug cartel. When the boy’s mother becomes injured, it’s up to the protagonist to take the boy to his family in Chicago, all while dodging cartel assassins hot on their trail.
The film was directed by Robert Lorenz, an Academy Award-nominated film producer and director.
According to Box Office Mojo, the film amassed $15.2 million since its theater release date of Jan. 15, putting the film behind Hollywood blockbusters like “Godzilla vs. Kong” that grossed a total of $70 million since its March 31 release, “Raya and the Last Dragon,” that grossed a total of $35.4 million since its March 5 release and “Tom and Jerry,” that grossed a total of 41.2 million.
“The Marksman” will be available for purchase on digital April 27 and Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand May 11 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The digital, Blu-ray and DVD versions include behind the scenes footage and interviews with the filmmakers and cast discussing the film’s story and characters, as well as their experiences working with Neeson.
The film can be pre-ordered on Amazon and other retailers.