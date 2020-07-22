“Abe,” a new coming-of-age movie starring “Stranger Things” actor Noah Schnapp is a must-watch. The under-90-minute runtime follows Abe, a 12-year-old boy who loves cooking, is a fan of social media and lives in a half-Israeli, half-Palestinian household.
Under his roof, he has an Israeli grandfather and uncle, two Palestinian grandparents, a Jewish mother and an atheist Father. The family, unfortunately, falls victim to their differences, as it seems all they do is argue.
The cinematography shines, as Fernando Grostein Andrade combines implementations of new age media with shots with classic split-screen shots. Although the true spotlight is on Schnapp’s performance. A boy only 12 years of age caught between the crossfire of an issue 60 years his senior is not an easy role to play, but Schnapp captures it with so well and with much emotion, that it will make your eyes water.
The movie costs 99 cents on Amazon Prime Video and be sure not to miss this classic.
Zachary Goldstein is a Shaker Heights resident and a rising senior at University School in Hunting Valley. An avid writer, he plans to study Journalism in college.