During a time where many think that satire is dead, Sasha Baron Cohen reminds everyone why he reigns as king of modern satire with the second installment of the Borat franchise, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”
This 1 hour and 36-minute practical joke montage will you have you wondering, “how the hell did they get away with that?” the entire time. The movie follows Borat, iconically played again by Sacha Baron Cohen, and his daughter, Tutar, played brilliantly by 24-year-old Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, as they travel to America in an attempt to present a gift to a powerful figure in order to pull their home country of Kazakhstan out of the hole that the first Borat movie put them in.
As the film goes along, it presents scenes that won’t leave your memory bank for days. Baron Cohen is no stranger to tiptoeing on the line and while there are scenes in this movie that probably cross it, the viewing experience is far too spectacular to pass up. His pure genius is evident when it comes to satirizing American nationalism and manipulating his interviewee into saying and doing outrages things; from a father-daughter dance ending with a pool of blood on the floor, to Rudy Giuliani with his hands down his pants, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” will leave you with your sides hurting from laughter and an inability to believe your eyes.
A huge part of what makes “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” so great is the fact every reaction you are witnessing is genuine. There only four paid actors in the movie; Baron Cohen, Bakalova and two brief cameos from Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.
Everyone else is simply unsuspecting strangers who genuinely believe they are in the presence of a naive Kazakh journalist who wants to make a movie about him traveling to America in order to give a gift to the one and only Vice President Mike Pence. This allows him to play the simpleton and extract chunks of comedic gold by letting whoever he is with be the teacher and teach him whatever they might believe. Whether it be their most extreme religious and political views, how they truly feel about a certain race or ethnicity, the weird stuff they do in their free time, or just downright hate, Baron Cohen plays them like a flute and exposes their ignorance.
Baron Cohen also intentionally doesn’t try to hide the fact the movie was made in the year of a worldwide pandemic as there are numerous jokes about the virus and those who neglect it. Some of these jokes include Baron Cohen wearing nothing but two masks, one over his forehead and the other where the light doesn’t shine, smack-dab on the cover of the movie and a theory that he not only created, but also distributed the virus all across the world.
Unless you have been living under a rock, you have probably realized everyone and their mother have been talking about this movie and the conversations aren’t going to end anytime soon. If you haven’t already, sit down and watch this movie.
