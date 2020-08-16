It’s every person’s dream to meet that 120-year-old great-grandpa that you find on ancestry.com, and in Seth Rogen’s new movie, “An American Pickle,” which was released Aug. 6 on the HBO Max streaming service, Ben Greenbaum gets to do exactly that.
The movie follows Herschel Greenbaum, Ben’s great-great-grandpa, as he comes to New York as an immigrant and begins to work in a pickle factory, but is soon left trapped in a vat of brine after the factory shuts down. The brine preserves him perfectly as he is awoken 100 years later without a wrinkle on his body.
After getting tests and presented to the media, Herschel is introduced to Ben, his only living relative and a freelance app developer. They bond a little as Ben wows Herschel with modern technologies, but quickly turn against each other, labeling each other as “mortal enemies,” as they discover that Herschel’s regressive beliefs do not match up with Ben’s modern beliefs.
From there, the movie devolves into a cat versus mouse game, as both Ben and Herschel (both characters played by Rogen) take turns attempting to ruin each other’s lives in various ways, using modern-day life-ruiner’s such as cancel culture and ICE. The movie then chooses to forgive all the wrong that was done and end on a sentimental note, illustrating the importance of family and religion.
This movie might sound corny and dumb and I can assure you, it is. There were many great aspects to this movie, such as the surprising amount of depth Rogen was able to bring to both of the leads, some very funny moments, beautiful cinematography and the overarching themes of dealing with family and putting aside differences. The problem is this movie tried to say too much and ended up not saying anything at all.
With the last hour of the movie being an unpredictable roller coaster that attempts to throw in some very serious topics like politics and modern culture to an already quirky set of story lines, An American Pickle would’ve been 1,000 times better as a mini-series.
While Rogen claims this movie to be, “the most Jewish movie ever made,” recently he has been the headline of many Jewish media outlets for a different reason. In a podcast with fellow comedian Marc Maron, Rogen stated that the country of Israel “doesn’t make sense.” He continued by saying, “You don’t keep all your Jews in one basket … you don’t keep something you’re trying to preserve all in one place, especially when that place has been pretty volatile. I’m trying to keep all these things safe, I’m going to put them in my blender and hope that that’s the best place to, that’ll do it.”
Rogen supported his beliefs by explaining he was raised at Jewish schools and Jewish summer camp and this has been the information given to him his entire life. Rogen’s Judaism is clearly a large part of his life, as “An American Pickle” features many Jewish themes and traditions, including some very sacred moments. While I’m sure die-hard fans of Rogen and 100-year-old pickle salesmen will enjoy this movie, the rest of us can skip on it.
Zachary Goldstein is a Shaker Heights resident and a rising senior at University School in Hunting Valley. An avid writer, he plans to study journalism in college.