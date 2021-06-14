“Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog,” will remain at Cedar Lee Theatre for an additional week through June 17.
The film tells the story of the unbreakable bond between a German Shepherd dog, Kaleb, and his 10-year old owner, Joshua, in 1930s Germany. When the Nuremberg Laws come into effect forbidding Jews to own pets, they are separated. From the perspective of the dog, the film then follows their journey to become reunited.
The movie is a part of a mission to make waves in the midst of an anti-semitic rise in the country, according to a news release.
The movie is written and directed by Lynn Roth.
The theater is at 2163 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.
For more information, visit shepherdjewishdogmovie.com.