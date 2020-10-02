Monday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m.
Complimentary preview film
“Once in a Lifetime”
Director: Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar, France, 2014, 105 minutes, French with English subtitles, drama
Based on a true story, a group of troubled inner city students are markedly changed when their history teacher enters them in a high school competition on the theme of what it meant to be a teen in a Nazi concentration camp. Though the project is first met with resistance, a face-to-face encounter with a Holocaust survivor profoundly alters the students’ attitudes.
Opening night drive-in
Thursday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.
Mandel JCC Stonehill Parking Lot
“When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit”
Director: Caroline Link, Germany-Switzerland, 2019, 120 minutes, German with English subtitles, drama
Based on the best-selling novel by Judith Kerr, the film begins in 1933, following 9-year-old Anna, who is too busy with her schoolwork and friends to take much notice of all the changes in Berlin. But after her father is taken away, Anna and her brother are hurried out of Germany by their mother, leaving her favorite stuffed pink rabbit behind. Moving throughout Europe, Anna experiences family disruption and dislocation in the tense and visually stunning film.
Family friendly, for ages nine and up, must be able to read subtitles.
(Also streaming beginning Sunday, Oct. 17, noon)
Friday, Oct. 16, beginning at 10 a.m.
“Viral: Antisemitism in 4 Mutations”
Director: Andrew Goldberg, U.S.A, 2020, 83 minutes, English, documentary
Anti-Semitism in the U.S. and Europe is worsening in ways not seen since the 1930s. Like a virus, it mutates and evolves across cultures, borders and ideologies. Against that backdrop the documentary examines the phenomenon in four countries through firsthand accounts with victims, witnesses and anti-Semites. Interviewees include former President Bill Clinton, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, journalists Fareed Zakaria and George Will, and professor Deborah Lipstadt.
Friday, Oct. 16, beginning at 10 a.m.
“Muna”
Director: Uri Sivan, created by Mira Awad, Israel, 2018, 8 30-minute episodes, Hebrew and Arabic with English subtitles, TV series
In the summer of 2014 during the Israel/Gaza conflict, Muna Abud, a Palestinian-Israeli photographer working and living in Tel Aviv, has just been chosen to represent Israel in a prestigious international photography exhibition in Paris. Her father and his neighbors in their Arab village are against Muna’s participation, as are the Jewish critics who don’t want an Arab-Israeli representing them, especially during wartime. Muna, caught between two worlds, is determined to forge her own path, even if it means upsetting her relationship with Yaniv, her Jewish boyfriend.
Friday, Oct. 16, beginning at 10 a.m.
“Unchained” (Hebrew Title: “Matir Agunot”)
Director: Joseph Madmony, Israel, 2019, 12 45-minute
episodes, Hebrew with English subtitles, TV series
Rabbi Yosef Morad is a detective who cajoles and persuades men into granting their wives a get (the divorce document without which Jewish women cannot remarry). When Morad uses his spying skills on his wife, Hana, as much out of curiosity as suspicion, it is his own marriage that quickly becomes the intriguing center of the show’s intricately woven plot. Nominated for 12 Israeli Ophir Awards, including best drama series, best director, best actor and best actress.
Saturday, Oct. 17, beginning at 9 p.m.
“Golden Voices”
Director: Evgeny Ruman, Israel, 2019, 88 minutes, Russian and Hebrew with English subtitles, drama
A poignant and humorous glimpse of one Soviet Jewish couple’s experience during the largest wave of immigration in Israel’s history. Raya and Victor, famed for dubbing the finest films of the 20th century for Soviet
audiences, make aliyah and begin their life anew in Israel. Realizing their unique brand has no market in the Holy Land, they are forced to use their talents in unexpected ways, leading them to absurd predicaments and new insights. Nominated for four Israeli Ophir Awards.
Sunday, Oct. 18, Various times
Shorts Program, beginning at 10 a.m.: A selection of Jewish- themed short drama, animated and documentary films.
• “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit,” beginning at 2 p.m.
• “Flawless,” beginning at 7 p.m.
Directors: Tal Granit & Sharon Maymon, Israel, 2019,
93 minutes, Hebrew with English subtitles, drama
Envious of their picture-perfect, popular classmates, three 17-year-old girls make a secret pact to procure money for cosmetic surgery and prom dresses. They embark on an impulsive adventure that ultimately becomes a journey of self-discovery, shaping the high-schoolers into adults. Transgender model Strashko delivers a star-making performance as Eden, the girl with the most to hide – but also the most to gain – in her search for validation. Nominated for 12 Israeli Ophir Awards.
Monday, Oct. 19, beginning at 10 a.m.
“Code Name: Ayalon”
Director: Michael Lopatin, Israel-USA, 69 minutes, 2020,
English and Hebrew with English subtitles, documentary
Stemming from the 1975 discovery by a demolition crew in central Israel, the story highlights a small group of Jewish teens who risked their lives to support the battle for Israel’s statehood. Through interviews with surviving group members, the film recounts the 1947 secret construction of an ammunition plant, the Ayalon Institute. Pioneers from Hatzofim Aleph and members of the Haganah dug a large underground chamber the size of a tennis court over a period of 22 days. To conceal the clandestine project, the youth built housing, a dining hall, a chicken coop, a cow barn, workshops, a laundry, a bakery and a vegetable garden to give the outward appearance of an ordinary kibbutz.
Monday, Oct. 19, beginning at noon
“The Garden of the Finzi-Continis”
Director: Vittorio De Sica, Italy, 1970, 95 minutes, Italian with English subtitles, drama
Academy Award-winning Italian drama, based on the book by Giorgio Bassani. The film focuses on the intellectual Finzi-Contini family, Jewish aristocrats who live on an idyllic estate in a sheltered existence. Siblings Alberto and Micol regularly hold parties with their friends, largely shielded from the growing anti-Semitism in their country. When the Fascist movement becomes stronger, however, it affects everyone in this haunting story about the dangers of living life oblivious to what lies beyond your gates. Fiftieth anniversary of this award-winning film.
Monday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7 p.m.
“Asia”
Director: Ruthy Pribar, Israel, 2020, 85 minutes, Hebrew and Russian with English subtitles, drama
Russian immigrants Asia and Vika (Shira Haas), live more like sisters than mother and daughter. Young mom Asia hides nothing about her work-hard, play-hard lifestyle, and expects the same openness and honesty from teenage daughter Vika. When health issues lead Vika to confinement in a wheelchair, and her need for romantic experiences and sexual exploration becomes more urgent, Asia realizes she must get out of the way so her daughter can live her life. Warning: Mature themes Premiered at 2020 Tribeca Film. Festival.
Tuesday, Oct. 20, beginning at 10 a.m.
“House on Wannsee Street” (La casa de Wannese)
Director: Poli Martínez Kaplun, Argentina, 2019, 70 minutes, Spanish with English subtitles, documentary
When award-winning Argentinean filmmaker Poli Martínez Kaplun decides to delve into her family history, she finds old photo albums with images of her forgotten great-grandfather, a German-Jewish philosopher persecuted by the Nazis. Digging deeper, she learns that her family was forced to flee Berlin, moving first to Egypt and then Switzerland and Argentina, where they hid their Jewish identity to get entry papers. Revelations of resilience, compassion and the plight of displaced persons are brought to life as she confronts her mother and aunts about the Jewish identity they have concealed. Winner of the Audience Award at 2020 Miami Jewish Film Festival.
Tuesday, Oct. 20, beginning at 7 p.m.
“Shared Legacies: The African-American Jewish Civil Rights Alliance”
Director: Shari Rogers, USA, 2020, 95 minutes, English, documentary
An in-depth look at the historic alliance between African Americans and Jewish Americans, beginning with the founding of the NAACP in 1909, when Jews, Gentiles and Black Americans initiated a “new abolitionist movement,” and concluding with an examination of current race relations. Through an array of storytellers and archival footage, the film explores the normalized bigotry of the Jim Crow South, the North’s rampant bias in housing, employment and education, and the civil rights era initiatives that brought Black and Jewish leaders together to support Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision for a more just and equitable world.
Wednesday, Oct. 21, beginning at 10 a.m.
“Mrs. G”
Director: Dalit Kimor, Israel, 54 minutes, 2019, Hebrew with English subtitles, documentary
The behind-the-scenes story of how one woman created the world’s most famous swimsuit company. Lea Gottlieb, known as “Mrs. G,” started Gottex in her tiny Tel Aviv apartment. A Holocaust survivor with endless creativity, unbridled passion and a dominant personality, Mrs. G was able to climb to the pinnacle of the glamorous fashion world. But ultimately, her success meant navigating complex relationships with her two daughters and making complicated personal decisions while trying to keep her business afloat.
“The One and Only Jewish Miss America”
Director: David Arnold, USA, 51 minutes, 2020, English, documentary
The compelling story of how a Yiddish-speaking beauty queen who grew up in the Bronx with two sisters, a gentle father and complicated mother became the first and only Jewish Miss America. Bess Myerson, a concert pianist and one of the few college graduates in the 1945 Miss America pageant, wowed the crowd with her talent and poise. The film also traces how her childhood– – and the crushing crucible of anti-Semitism– – shaped her AMbition and her passion for racial and ethnic equality, making her a leader both during the pageant and later in life.
Wednesday, Oct. 21, beginning at 7 p.m.
“Breaking Bread”
Director: Beth Elise Hawk, USA/Israel, 2020, 85 minutes,
English and Hebrew with subtitles, documentary
Founded by Dr. Nof Atamna-Ismaeel – the first Muslim Arab to win Israel’s MasterChef – the A-shamarabic Food Festival is creating social change through food. At the festival, Arab and Jewish Israeli chefs collaborate on delectable dishes, working together to transform traditional recipes. Celebrating their unique cultural heritages and their common love of food, the chefs prove there is no space for religion and politics in the kitchen.
Friday, Oct. 23, beginning at noon
“My Name is Sara”
Director: Steven Oritt, Poland-USA, 2019, 111 minutes, English and Polish with English subtitles, drama
Based on the true story of Sara Góralnik, a 13-year-old Polish Jew who lost her entire family in the Holocaust, yet struggled to outlast the Nazis and fought to maintain her Jewishness. After a grueling escape, Sara adopts her Christian friend’s identity and finds refuge in a small Ukrainian village, where she is taken in by a farmer and his young wife and hidden in plain sight, living as a Christian. But then a discovery compromises the secret she must protect at all costs, her identity.