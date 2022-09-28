Among the many accounts of the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating impact on the arts is at least one local success story: the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival. Forced to go virtual in 2020 and hybrid in 2021, the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival still averaged 33,000 film fans from 28 states and continued to earn bragging rights from MovieMaker Magazine as a “Top 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.”
“I think this really speaks to the power of documentary storytelling to draw us in and connect us, especially in difficult times,” film festival founder and executive director Mary Ann Ponce told the Cleveland Jewish News.
This year’s in-person festival, with a follow-up virtual option, will offer 91 documentaries, selected from more than 600 submissions from 55 countries. Seven of those films will be making their world premiere.
Screenings and film festival events will take place at walkable venues in and around Chagrin Falls, including Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, Chagrin Falls Intermediate School Theater, United Methodist Church of Chagrin Falls, and outdoor spaces such as South Franklin Circle and in Riverside Park. Historic Chagrin Falls Township Hall will again be transformed into a hub of film-related activities, including filmmaker Q&A’s and a lounge with happy hour events.
In honor of Ponce’s late son, David, an aspiring filmmaker who lost his battle with cancer in 2006 at the age of 20, seven films are from emerging filmmakers and one will be featured at an Oct. 7 red carpet gala event. “The Killing of Sister Dorothy, In her Own Words” is from Cleveland-based Transition Studios and directed by emerging Ohio storytellers and brothers Jack, Andrew and Matthew Arehart. The film examines the murders of Cleveland nun Dorothy Kazel and three fellow missionaries in El Salvador in 1980.
Three of this year’s full-length films were created by Israeli filmmakers and are sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland Israel Arts Connection. They are:
“Back in Berlin”
58 minutes with English subtitles
This film takes place shortly after the death of the filmmaker’s father. He documents his return to his childhood home in England, where he finds an old suitcase containing letters that reveal the truth about his German Jewish family’s fate during the Holocaust. He invites longtime friend Manuel, who was raised in Germany, to translate the documents. While doing so, Manuel shares that he too has a family secret: his great-uncle was the infamous Nazi filmmaker Veit Harlan, who directed “Jew Suss” – a notorious piece of antisemitic propaganda. Together, they return to Berlin to retrace both their family’s histories, which challenges and then emboldens their friendship.
“I would like to believe that – similar to my catharsis – viewers, too, will be forced to reassess how they respond to the crimes of the past and evaluate their ability, if not to forgive, then to at least seek a better common future,” director Bobby Lax wrote in an email to the Cleveland Jewish News.
“Game Changers”
56 minutes with English subtitles
Twenty-five years after the Holocaust, insurmountable distrust still ruled the day between Germany and Israel. That is, until a soccer game was played in Tel Aviv between Israel’s World Cup-winning national team and Germany powerhouse Borussia Monchengladbach. Through interviews with former footballers, sports and political historians, and diplomats that are interspersed with rare archival footage, this film explores the making of a most unlikely event that marked the beginning of the political normalization between the two countries.
“In short, the film examines the power of individuals and sport to bring about profound changes between nations,” director Noam Sobovitz wrote in an email to the CJN.
“Dead Sea Guardians”
75 minutes with English subtitles
“One small stroke for man; one giant swim for mankind.” So begins an effort by Oded, an Israeli, Munqeth, a Jordanian, and Yusuf, a Palestinian, to save the Dead Sea. Known for its exceptional geographic, biological and historical value, the salt lake is drying up due to long-term mismanagement, causing widespread damage to the region. Despite ongoing conflict, suffocating politics, and problematic economics, the three men decide to coordinate an international swim across the Dead Sea, from Jordan to Israel, to draw the world’s attention to the plight of the vanishing sea. An omnipresent camera captures the negotiations and the dramatic swim, while breathtaking cinematography accentuates both the beauty of the water and the damage to the region.
“It is possible and actually fulfilling to make a change, even in places that are considered impossible to change,” director Yoav Kleinman wrote in an email to the CJN. “Optimism is the key for hope.”
The film was the winner of the Jury Prize at the 2022 Riviera International Film Festival.
Bob Abelman is a freelance journalist.