CIFF announces online Fall Fest

The Cleveland International Film Festival Fall Fest will take place virtually from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1.
Fall Fest offers viewers a sampling of the festival, with three specially curated shorts programs: CIFF45 award-winning shorts, comedy shorts and just in time for the Halloween weekend an after-hours program of shorts.
Tickets are $8 for CIFF members and $10 for nonmembers. Film programs will be available on demand for the entirety of the event timeline.
Access will be delivered via email with a voucher code for streaming on Roku or Apple TV.
For full information and to purchase tickets, visit clevelandfilm.org.
The 46th Cleveland International Film Festival will take place from March 30 to April 10, 2022, at its new and permanent home at Playhouse Square.