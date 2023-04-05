CIFF logo

The 47th Cleveland International Film Festival held its closing awards ceremony April 1 at the KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland.The film festival ran from March 22 to April 1.

Feature film award winners:

• “1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture,” directed by Sharon “Rocky” Roggio, won the Roxanne T. Mueller Audience Choice Award for Best Film and a $15,000 cash prize. Roggio was also presented with the CIFF’s fifth DReam Maker Award.

• Christine Yoo, director of “26.2 to Life,” won the Reel Women Direct Award for Excellence in Directing by a Woman and a $10,000 cash prize.

• “Pamfir,” directed by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk, won the George Gund III Memorial Central and Eastern European Competition and a $10,000 cash prize.

• “Joonam,” directed by Sierra Ulrich, won the Nesnadny + Schwartz Portrait Documentary Competition May the Schwartz Be With You Director’s Award and a $10,000 cash prize.

• “Joyland,” directed by Saim Sadiq, won the New Direction Competition and a $10,000 cash prize.

• “20 Days in Mariupol,” directed by Mstuslav Chernov, won the Greg Gund Memorial Standing Up Competition and a $10,000 cash prize.

• “Nurse Unseen,” directed by Michele Josue, won the Global Health Competition and a $7,500 cash prize.

• “Playing Through,” directed by Balbinka Korzeniowska, won the American Independents Competition and a $7,500 cash prize.

• “We Are the Troopers,” directed by Jonathon Kimble, won the Local Heroes Competition and a $7,500 cash prize.

• “Chop & Steele,” directed by Ben Steinbauer and Berndt Mader, won the Ad Hoc Docs Competition and a $7,500 cash prize.

• “My Sailor, My Love,” directed by Klaus Härö, won the International Narrative Competition and a $7,500 cash prize.

• “Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom,” directed by Ya’Ke Smith, won the FilmSlam Student Choice Award for Best Feature Film and a $2,000 cash prize.

Short film award winners:

• “One Small Visit,” directed by Jo Chim, won the Audience Choice Award for Best Short Film Overall and a $1,000 cash prize.

• “It’s a Gray, Gray, World,” directed by Seyed Mohsen Pourmohseni Shakib, won the Best Animated Short Award and a $1,000 cash prize.

• “A Chocolate Lens,” directed by Gabriel Verasm won the Best Documentary Short Award and a $1,000 cash prize.

• “Girl No. 60427,” directed by Shulamit Lifshitz, won the Best Live Action Short Award and a $1,000 cash prize.

• “Foreign Uncle,” directed by Sining Xiang, won the FilmSlam Student Choice Award for Best Short Film and a $1,000 cash prize.

• Vivek Bald and Alaudin Ullah, co-directors of “In Search of Bengali Harlem,” received the CIFF’s third Groundbreaker Award.

For a full list of short subject film award winners, visit clevelandfilm.org.

CIFF47 Streams are active through April 9 online. Tickets and passes are on sale at clevelandfilm.org.

CIFF48 will take place from April 3 to April 13, 2024 at Playhouse Square.

The Cleveland Jewish News and sister publication, Canvas, were media partners of CIFF 47.

